Despite complaints, businesses are not receiving citations for COVID-19 violations

Despite more than 2,000 complaints, businesses in Palm Beach County are still not receiving citations for COVID-19 occupancy violations.

According to newly released data, the complaints range from people not wearing masks to social distancing not being enforced.

Most businesses agreed to enforce the safety guidelines set upon the county after receiving warnings from code enforcement officials.

Masks and social distancing are required in most public places in Palm Beach County. Restaurants are also restricted to serving 50% or less of its normal capacity and bars whose alcohol sales consist of 50% or more of its business must remain closed.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, in Boca Raton, officials inspected less than 20 businesses since May 11.

According to city spokeswoman Chrissy Gibson, the city has not issued any citations or ordered any businesses to close.