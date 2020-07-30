College Hacks to a Cooked Meal so you do not Starve

Well you did it, you survived grade school and now are out into the world on your home. Probably your first time moving out from home and on your own with no one to cook for you, or to do your laundry. It’s the worst part of adulthood. But with new found freedom and the stresses that college brings when do we have time to eat?

With the limited space that college dorms provide you might not have easy access to essential basic cooking equipment. So what small appliances can help you cook?

Coffee maker- Coffee makers aren’t just for brewing coffee you can use it to make hot water for your ramen noodles That only takes a couple minutes. And because most coffee makers have a water filter your hot water is going to be cleaner than using it from the tap.

Toaster oven- Toaster ovens have become a staple for young colleg students because of their space and compact size yet the ability to heat even cook some certains foods. You can pretty much use a toaster oven for anything to heat up pizza from the night before to making frozen dinners.

Microwave- The most commonly used small appliance. With a microwave You are able to do a multitude of tasks with just one appliance for example you can actually heat up fluffy scrambled eggs and sizzling bacon in the microwave. Besure to get a multifunctioning microwave so you can do even more.

Mini fridge- Investing in a small mini fridge will allow you to keep leftovers or small things of produce. You can also keep smoothies are meal replacement drinks in there to ensure even on your busiest days your still keeping your still providing the essential nutrients that your body needs.

Small blender- Are you ever in a rush and need something to just fill you up quickly until you can sit down eat? With a small blender you are able to quickly and efficiently prepare a quick snack or protein shake on the go.

So now that you know a little about the most essential and space efficient appliances for your dorm room let’s explore a couple of ways to ensure your getting a healthy food intake.

We understand that you have a lot going on but your nutrition is still very important to ensure your health. Try to consume some type of vegetable during the day. You can cook beets and have a healthy snack all the time

Also since salads are a fun quick meal look into salad recipes and you can even add some type of protein like chicken or fish to make it even tastier.

Meal prepping has become a new way to make your meals easier as well as healthier with a little bit of time and ingredients you can have lunch and dinner for several days. Meal prepping would also be a fun way for you and your college dorm mates to bond try adding some wine to the occasion for a festive and fun meal prep party.

We understand that you’re going to be a little bit stressed during this time of your life but to essential living we must eat. Try to make a set schedule and include your time to eat, give yourself a little break in the day and just sit down, eat and relax.

Try taking some cooking classes as that will be a perfect way to learn and perfect your new found hobby. You can also invite your friends to make it extra fun and a group activity.