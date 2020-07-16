Brookfield Properties’ Florida Centers Join Company’s Nationwide Effort to Create 10,000 Complimentary Professional Headshots to Help America Get Back to Work

Boca Chamber Member Update

Brookfield Properties and Headshot Booker Create Pop-Up Photo Studios at Statewide Locations to Produce Headshots for Unemployed Floridians on July 22

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA (July 13, 2020) – Nothing says “I’m ready to work” more than a freshly pressed suit, an updated resume, and of course, a professional headshot. Regardless of profession, COVID-19 sent millions of Americans to the unemployment line without warning, including more than one million in the state of Florida. That is why dozens of Florida-based photographers are participating with Brookfield Properties and Headshot Booker to create “10,000 Headshots,” on Wednesday, July 22, the largest single-day photo initiative of its kind to provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional headshot they can post to job sites such as LinkedIn.



Job seekers can visit HeadshotBooker.com to find the nearest location and schedule a time between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to be photographed. More than 200 photographers will create pop- up studios at Brookfield Properties across all 50 states. Participants will have their new headshots delivered to them on site electronically through event photo sharing platform SpotMyPhotos for immediate upload to LinkedIn and other job search sites.

“We are proud and excited to host the 10,000 Headshots initiative across our portfolio,” said Brookfield Properties’ Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Snyder. “As we continue to welcome guests back to our centers, we are grateful for this opportunity to help the members of our communities that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.”



Brookfield Properties will host pop- up photo studios at four of its retail centers throughout Florida including Orlando, Miami, Boca, Stuart, and Lakeland. Many cities will have multiple locations to accommodate more citizens interested in a complimentary, professional headshot.

Brookfield’s Florida locations include:

• Miami:

o Shops at Merrick Park

358 San Lorenzo Avenue

Coral Gables, FL 33746

• Boca Raton:

o Mizner Park

327 Plaza Real

Boca Raton, FL 33432

• Lakeland:

o Lakeland Square Park

3800 US Highway 98 North

Lakeland, FL 33809

• Orlando:

o Altamonte Mall

451 E. Altamonte Drive

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

“We are so proud to be a part of this grand scale project to help those in our own backyard who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic,” said Dana Romanelli Schearer, general manager of Mizner Park, who, together with her longtime friend, Lauren Lieberman, co-founder of Headshot Booker, helped take the 10,000 Headshots concept nationally through Brookfield Properties. “We will ensure the safety of our guests with protocols in place to ensure safe distancing and hygiene practices throughout the day.”

“The state of Florida, like so many others, was hit hard by COVID-19 and we were looking for ways to help our neighbors get back on their feet,” said Lieberman, co-founder of Headshot Booker and a resident of Palm Beach. “This is a tremendous collaboration between large and small business to help people put their best foot forward with a beautiful new headshot to coincide with their resume.”

Thanks to a nationwide network of photographers at Headshot Booker and Headshot Crew, dozens of Florida-based professional photographers will participate on Wednesday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Brookfield locations throughout Florida and can

10,000 Headshots is the brainchild of Tony Taafe, who co-founded Headshot Booker with renowned portrait photographer, Peter Hurley and national event photographer, Lauren Lieberman. Taafe recalled the struggles his dad had with unemployment and the impact it had on his entire family. “I know firsthand that the effects of unemployment extend well beyond an individual,” he explains. “My dad was the hardest working person I ever met. He was in construction so the work wasn’t consistent and he had almost zero job security. “Unemployment impacts everyone and everything associated with that person,” Taafe continued.

“We are in a unique position to provide out-of-work Americans with an important element of the job search process – a great, professional headshot. And thanks to our partners who share a similar vision, we will be able to help thousands of unemployed Americans put their best foot forward and help them get back to work.”

The base price for a high quality, professional headshot starts around $250, which equates to more than $2.5 million in collective services these photographers will provide through this initiative.

In addition to Headshot Booker, Brookfield Properties, and SpotMyPhotos, additional support is provided by Canon USA, Tether Tools, and PhotoFlashDrive.

About Brookfield Properties

Brookfield Properties is a fully-integrated, global real estate services company, providing industry-leading portfolio management capabilities across the real estate investment strategies of Brookfield Asset Management – a global alternative asset manager with over $515 billion in AUM. Brookfield Properties develops and manages premier real estate with a focus on maximizing the tenant experience in addition to the investment and operational performance of the asset. We also focus on integrating leading-edge real estate technologies which enables us to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability – benefiting not only our tenants and business partners, but also the communities in which we operate. For more information about our approach to operating and developing best-in-class real estate, visit brookfieldproperties.com.