Boomers! Boca Raton Combines Fun and Health Safety

Boomers! Boca Raton, as like many other businesses, temporarily suspended operations on March 19 “Out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with the recommendations of the Governor of Florida.”

However, after a nearly three month shutdown, the amusement reopened on June 29 with new health and safety measures to protect both guests and employees.

In an email interview General Manager Andrew Marciante stated, “Right away guests will notice signage reminding everyone to maintain 6 feet of physical distance between groups and to wash or sanitize their hands frequently. There are sanitizing stations around the park and for some attractions, guests are required to use hand sanitizer prior to participating. Team members are of course sanitizing all high-touch surfaces throughout the day and the restrooms are temporarily closed several times a day for deep cleaning.”

Photo by: Boomers! Boca Raton Facebook

The amusement park includes arcade games, go karting, miniature golf and more. However, the lazer tag attraction “will be temporarily closed due to physical distancing requirement,” according to their website.

Marciante also noted that “Seating areas have been rearranged to allow for physical distancing and new queueing patterns keep guests spaced for safety. All transactions are cashless so guests can save time by purchasing tickets online.”

As of July 15, Florida has a total of 297,876 positive COVID-19 cases and Palm Beach County alone has 22,788 with cases continuing to increase.

Nonetheless Marciante states “Boomers Boca Raton has had a very smooth return to entertaining families. Guests and team members have adjusted to the need to be mindful of social distancing and there is plenty of room for groups to stay in their own zone. The park is welcoming the most visitors mid-day but is open until 8pm on weekdays and 10pm on Friday and Saturday making the evenings a perfect time to visit after dinner or for a date.”