Body Discovered Floating in Boca Raton Inlet

The body of a man in his mid-20s was found Sunday morning, floating in the Boca Raton Inlet.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, A person walking on the beach saw what appeared to be a log in the water, then realized it was a man and pulled him to the shore.

Photo Courtesy of Sun-Sentinel

Boca Raton police said they were called at about 7 a.m. Sunday to South Inlet Park, along the barrier island just north of the Broward County line.

The Palm Beach Post notes that Palm Beach County Fire rescue also arrived at the scene, in which they later pronounced the man to be deceased.

Due to the fact that the body was found at a county park, the PBSO has taken over the investigation.

Authorities said the man was wearing only shorts and showed no visible signs of injuries.

On Monday the PBSO announced that foul play is not suspected in the death of the man. However, his relatives have not yet been notified.