Boca Raton Regional Hospital Becomes The First to Recieve Stroke Center Certification in Palm Beach County

Boca Raton Regional is the first hospital in Palm Beach County to receive certification from DNV GL Healthcare, a nationally recognized certifying organization.

This certification allows Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s Marcus Neuroscience Institute (MNI) to satisfy the requirements of providing treatment for all stroke patients.

Photo courtesy of The Boca Voice

The DNV GL Healthcare Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification is built on standards made by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association.

According to Boca Raton Regional Hospital’s (BRRH) website, the certification confirms that the hospital evaluates outcomes with accurate metrics. In addition, the medical center is equipped to cover all aspects of stroke care from diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and education.

Their services include surgical clipping of brain aneurysms, mechanical endovascular thrombectomy (EVT), endovascular embolization, and tPA administration.

This level of certification shows that the effort to make BRRH a world-class hospital is slowly paying off.

A statement posted on the BRRH’s website by MD, Director of Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery, Brian Snelling reads as follows, “Our hospital continues to serve as a leader in providing the highest quality of care to stroke patients in the region and this certification is further recognition of our exceptional reputation.”

The certification combined with their Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center that was established in July 2019 through The Joint Commission makes the hospital one of only two in Palm Beach County that can offer a spectrum of services for patients with complex needs.

The fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. are ischemic strokes caused by a clot that cuts off blood flow to a part of the brain. With the right treatment from hospitals like BRRH patients can get the care they need in time.

Baptist Health’s southern neuroscience program, Miami Neuroscience Institute, in conjunction with Baptist Hospital, is a Joint Commission Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center.