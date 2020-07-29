As storm threatens, limit yard work to what is necessary

As Palm Beach County is in the cone of uncertainty for Tropical Cyclone Nine, now is NOT the time to do major yard work or begin construction projects.

The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County asks all county residents:

Not to cut down trees or do major yard work.

Not to begin construction projects that produce debris.

Once a Watch or Warning has been issued:

Do not trim vegetation of any kind.

Do not take materials to the curb, transfer stations or landfill. Services may be suspended and facilities closed early to prepare for the storm.

The SWA cannot guarantee debris pickup when a storm is approaching. There is not enough manpower, equipment or hours in the day to collect and dispose of large amounts of debris when a storm is nearing landfall. Once wind speeds increase, trucks cannot safely be on the road. The SWA and the haulers must prepare their own facilities and equipment to safely weather the approaching storm.

The SWA is working with the PBC Emergency Operations Center to monitor the storm’s potential path to make a determination on any facility closures or cancelled garbage, recyclables and yard waste collections in the unincorporated parts of the county. But, we need the help of every resident for the efficient removal of debris leading up to and after the storm.

For additional information on debris collection in unincorporated parts of Palm Beach County, contact SWA Customer Information Services at 561-697-2700 or 866-792-4636(toll-free), or visit SWA.org/Hurricane.

Residents living within city boundaries should call their local municipality for their bulk collection guidelines. Municipal contact information»

For COVID-19 impacts to solid waste services and programs, please visit SWA.org/COVID19.

Helpful hurricane resources: