Published On: Wed, Jul 29th, 2020

As storm threatens, limit yard work to what is necessary

As Palm Beach County is in the cone of uncertainty for Tropical Cyclone Nine, now is NOT the time to do major yard work or begin construction projects. 

The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County asks all county residents: 

  • Not to cut down trees or do major yard work. 
  • Not to begin construction projects that produce debris. 

Once a Watch or Warning has been issued: 

  • Do not trim vegetation of any kind. 
  • Do not take materials to the curb, transfer stations or landfill. Services may be suspended and facilities closed early to prepare for the storm. 

The SWA cannot guarantee debris pickup when a storm is approaching. There is not enough manpower, equipment or hours in the day to collect and dispose of large amounts of debris when a storm is nearing landfall. Once wind speeds increase, trucks cannot safely be on the road. The SWA and the haulers must prepare their own facilities and equipment to safely weather the approaching storm. 

The SWA is working with the PBC Emergency Operations Center to monitor the storm’s potential path to make a determination on any facility closures or cancelled garbage, recyclables and yard waste collections in the unincorporated parts of the county. But, we need the help of every resident for the efficient removal of debris leading up to and after the storm. 

For additional information on debris collection in unincorporated parts of Palm Beach County, contact SWA Customer Information Services at 561-697-2700 or 866-792-4636(toll-free), or visit SWA.org/Hurricane

Residents living within city boundaries should call their local municipality for their bulk collection guidelines. Municipal contact information» 

For COVID-19 impacts to solid waste services and programs, please visit SWA.org/COVID19

Helpful hurricane resources: 

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It