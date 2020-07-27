Are Stretch Marks Genetic?

Most people have some form of stretch marks, even if it is just one. These lines can be frustrating especially if they are in a very visible location. They seem like they pop up overnight, but where do they come from? Are they genetic? Yes, they can be genetic, but there are other things that can cause them as well. Below is the 411 on stretch marks. What they are, their genetic connection, what else causes them, and of course, how to help them.

What are Stretch Marks?

Stretch marks AKA striae distensae and striae gravidarum, are lines that appear on the skin. They are a type of scarring that typically occurs in pregnancy or when the skin is stretched extensively. They are usually a dark blue, pink, purple, silver, or brown color depending on how long they have been on your skin. Over time they will begin to lighten and will be less noticeable. There are many causes and methods of prevention that are mentioned in detail below.

Genetics

While the environment and our life experiences play a role in if you get stretch marks, your genetics are a contributing factor as well. You can tell if you are more likely to have stretch marks by looking at your close relatives. Of course if your mom, grandmother, or sister had stretch marks during pregnancy can be a great indicator, but men can have stretch marks as well. It all has to do with how elastic your skin is, so men and women can experience them. Also, keep in mind that just because you are predisposed to stretch marks does not mean that you can’t take action to prevent them.

What Causes Stretch Marks?

The main physical cause of stretch marks is a rapid change in body mass. That is why they are common in quick growing areas such as the stomach, hips, thighs, and upper arms. Stretch marks are common in previous bodybuilders and pregnant women. Any activity that will have a rapid growth of muscle or fat will cause the skin to stretch resulting in the pink, purple, or blue lines called stretch marks. They are most common in females, people that are obese, have rapid weight loss or gain, have a genetic history, and and being pregnant.

How to Help Your Stretch Marks

There are many ways to prevent stretch marks and reduce them if you already have them. Keep in mind that it is much easier to prevent them than it is to remove them. The great thing about stretch marks is that over time they will lighten on their own from a dark purple or red to silvery white. To help mother nature you can do things such as maintaining a healthy weight, using a belly balm, moisturizing with lotion or oil, getting adequate vitamins and minerals, and staying hydrated by drinking and eating a lot of water. When it comes to using a belly balm, oil, or lotion you should use it before, during, and after you are expecting your skin to stretch. This will give your skin extra moisture and elasticity to keep the stretch marks to a minimum.

So now that you know the ins and outs of stretch marks, you should feel confident about the formation, causes, and treatments of them. While stretch marks may not be the “perfect” skin you were hoping for, do not forget that almost everyone has them. Stretch marks should be embraced as they often represent many amazing adventures of life, including a great weight loss or bringing a new baby into your family. Never lose sight of the fact that stretch marks are just a line on your skin that shows the story of your life.