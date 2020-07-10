American Social Bar & Kitchen Coming to Boca’s Mizner Park

Despite the coronavirus pandemic causing many restaurants to close, American Social will continue their plan to open in August or September of 2021 in Mizner Park.

American Social also is known as AMSO is a music-centric restaurant and high-energy sports bar that offers an upscale, yet casual dining experience.

American Social Bar & Kitchen is coming to Mizner Park, other locations include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Orlando. Photo courtesy of TampaBayDateNightGuide.

In addition to AMSO coming to Boca Raton, the Bar and kitchen have other locations open in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Orlando. All locations adhere to all CDC guidelines and the guest and employee safety is a top priority.

“We feel privileged to continue our journey up the East Coast, and couldn’t be more excited to join the already spectacular lineup of tenants at Mizner Park. The diversity of the tenant make-up is exciting because there is really something there for everyone,” Co-founder of American Social, Paul Greenberg said.

While AMSO plans to have their doors open next year in Boca, they will be incorporating more of a focus on the take-out and delivery then they have in the past.

President of Sussman Restaurant Brokerage, Jeff Sussman was instrumental in bringing AMSO to Mizner Park and assisted with negotiating the lease terms and conditions.

“As a result of its growth over the past 5 years, East Boca is ‘unserved’ when it comes to places like American Social,” said Sussman.

There are thousands of apartments and condos (all within walking distance to Mizner Park) with the residents suitable for AMSO’s target demographics.

“We are excited to welcome American Social to our merchandising mix,” said Dana Romanelli Schearer, general manager of Brookfield Properties’ Mizner Park. “The brand is a true destination location and the first of its kind in Boca Raton. They will be a great addition to our growing roster of merchants.”

AMSO is dedicated to giving Boca residents an experience that will satisfy their American food cravings and create a space to watch big games with friends.

“We hope and expect that we’ll always be a place where old friends and new friends can come together and enjoy a reprieve from the everyday hustle of our daily obligations,” said Greenberg.

AMSO is featuring a classic American menu of comfort foods including burgers, sandwiches, and shared plates.

AMSO will be open 7 days a week and serve lunch, dinner, happy hour and weekend brunch. They also have DJ’s and live music on the weekends, and sports channels playing on TVs all day.

Sussman believes AMSO’s value will increase substantially even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The well managed, financially successful restaurants that were around before COVID will return and be busier than ever. Only the strong will survive” said Sussman.

In addition to AMSO, Sussman also brokered a deal with Calavaras Cantina which is set to open in late 2021. He is also working on a Food hall to be called “VARIA” which will be located in the former Ouzo Bay space.