After 72 Years of Serving the Boca Raton, Stuart, Vero Beach Areas, Local Retailer, Calico Corners, Is Going Out of Business After Being Decimated by Covid-19

Local residents of these areas will benefit from huge savings as this beloved local business launches a store closing sale in all 3 locations!

Boca Raton, FL – With the impacts of COVID-19 and severely declined sales a result, the locally owned and operated retail store, Calico Corners, is going out of business and selling everything in the three remaining locations after 72 years. The stores offer a wide variety of name brand upholsteries, prints embroideries, sheers, silks, vinyl, outdoor and performance fabrics used for window treatments, upholstery, slipcovers, bedding, cushions, pillows and much more. When the store closing sales launch regular prices will be discounted up to 50% off.

After being in business for 72 years, Stacy Silvestri, one of the owners, had already decided that trying to compete with ecommerce is too difficult, but when the pandemic hit it was just too much. “I have tried my best to keep our doors open, but it’s just not possible in today’s retail environment especially for stores like ours without Internet sales” Silvestri, said. “Even though I feel that I am letting everyone down –customers, staff, and especially my family – as the owner of our business, I personally guarantee that all our open orders and projects will be delivered to our customers” she continued.

The stores are conducting a professionally organized sales event that launches privately on Wednesday, July 29th from 10AM to 6PM, and open to the general public on July 30th from 10AM to 6PM – at each location. Regular store hours are Monday to Saturday 10AM to 6PM. The stores are CDC compliant, including sanitization and social distancing to keep customers safe during the sale.

Calico Corners is selling everything in all three remaining stores until it’s gone then will be closing it’s doors forever. Everything is to be sold including all fixtures and store equipment.

Calico Corners is located at 170 NW 20th, Boca Raton, FL 33431.

Sale is being conducted by Retail Sales PRO (www.retailsalespro.com) For more information about this Sale, contact Travis Walker.