A new COVID-19 tracker has been created by researchers from FAU

The tracker aims to provide accurate data specific to Florida and Palm Beach County.

Photo Courtesy of WFLX

Researchers at FAU have created a COVID-19 tracker that aims to offer coherent and comprehensive data to help users who struggle with the data provided by various health organizations and news outlets.

The FAU tracker provides data for the entire state of Florida as well as data specific to Palm Beach County.

According to CBS 12, one of the major differences between the FAU tracker and other COVID-19 trackers is that the FAU tracker organizes deaths by date of death instead of organizing the deaths when they are reported to the state.

The FAU tracker shows how COVID-related deaths are actually dispersed more widely over time. The FAU tracker indicates that Florida has never had a day with more than 101 deaths.

Contrary to numerous reports, the FAU tracker shows the number of ICU beds available has remained relatively steady, as opposed to drastically dwindling.