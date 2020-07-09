9th Annual KidsFit Jamathon Invites Thousands Of Campers To Get Movin’ and Shakin’ Online

For the ninth year in a row, Digital Vibez, a local non-profit 501(c)(3) is hosting the KidsFit Jamathon in partnership with Prime Time Palm Beach County and Palm Beach County Youth Services.

The annual KidsFit Jamathon is a showcase of activities, dance, and fitness where everyone is invited for free to shake, twist, move and groove to Island rhythms, Latin beats, and today’s hits.

Photo courtesy of Digital Vibez.

The Jamathon will begin tomorrow from 1:30 to 3 pm online. It will be streaming across multiple platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and the Digital Vibez Mobile App.

Despite the increase of coronavirus cases, Digital Vibez Founder, Wil Romelus rose to the occasion by continuing to host the annual event virtually.

Digital Vibez, Inc. is dedicated to providing avenues for children to maintain a healthy lifestyle through physical fitness and recreational activities that incorporate technology and dance fitness.

They anticipate more than 4,600 children and their families logging in for Jamathon to stay active at home and have fun while participating.

This year’s theme is “Vibing Out” and kids are encouraged to express themselves through dance with a concert experience filled with a showcase of dance routines and skits as well as a Tik Tok competition. The winning team will take home a prize of $500.

Since 2012, Digital Vibez has brought together 70-plus camps, countywide, to participate in the Digital Vibez 8-week program of Fitness Jamz and Wellness Workshops filled with classes in health education, exercise, dance, technology, and the arts.

Program Manager of the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County, Evan Reif stated that “We have been able to offer the program to all 13 of our Club locations covering all of our served age groups K-5 and 6-8. It has been an awesome opportunity for our members both in club and at home to still experience the fun and enjoyment that they bring!”

Romelus is a strong advocate for encouraging kids and teens to dance, stay fit, and live healthy lives. The youth Digital Vibez serve live in areas where childhood obesity is prominent and they are using programs and events like this to change that.

“The KidsFit Jamathon is a day to put aside everything that’s happening right now and come out and have a good time. We want to give children a ‘concert feel’ experience they might not have anywhere else,” said Romelus.

Partners and Sponsors for the Jamathon include Palm Health Foundation, United Way of Palm Beach County, Children’s Services Council Palm Beach County, and others.

Digital Vibez serves youth in Belle Glade, Riviera Beach, Delray Beach, and Palm Beach Gardens area.

At the end of the program last year, teens got an opportunity to perform live in front of thousands of people at the KidsFit Jamathon and at the Gang Awareness Event with For the Children in Lake Worth.

“I can’t think of a better way for youth to engage in a fun, interactive style of exercise. It’s one thing to take a walk with the family…a completely different experience to create your own choreographed dance routine and compete against your peers in a healthy and productive way,” said Community Planning and Partnerships Officer, LaNita Sanders.

Digital Vibez is positively impacting the School District of Palm Beach County’s 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) students who are excited by their explosive and dynamic approach to fitness and wellness.

“The kids and staff are excited to do the warm-up activities and the contemporary modern style of dance. What an opportunity to have elated students dancing to be fit!” said 21st CCLC Program Director, Lynette Myers Edwards.

To learn more about Digital Vibez, make a donation, or get involved as a volunteer or sponsor, visit www.digitalvibez.org.