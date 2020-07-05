5 Reasons Why You Should Switch to Video Conferences

If you have not heard of video conferencing yet, how are you conducting meetings or conferences, especially during these uncertain times?

What is Video Conferencing?

Video conferencing refers to conducting a video meeting by communication technologies that allow for two or more people in different locations to connect at the same time through audio and video transmission. It is easy to host a video conference by using video conferencing apps and devices such as a smartphone or computer with webcam, speakers, and a fast internet connection.

Video conferencing is live streaming involving visual connections between two or more people who live in separate locations for communication. Video conferencing provides the transmission of static images between two places. It also ensures transmission of full video images and high-quality audio between multiple locations, through desktop video conferencing.

Important Considerations

Video conferencing is a convenient use of technology and lets users in different locations hold virtual face-to-face meetings.

There are numerous ways to utilize video conferencing, including company meetings, addressing board members, or job training sessions.

You can use video conferencing to connect traditional classrooms with students who take classes remotely, or for stand-alone conference calls.

The quality and stability of the video conferencing software can fluctuate with the reliability and speed of the data connection.

There are various ways video conferencing can be achieved, such as using smartphones, tablets, or desktop computers.

The stability and quality of a video conference can change with the reliability and speed of the internet or data connection.

Teleconferencing or telecommute becoming obsolete words. In the business world today, more and more people work as a geographically distribute team or split their time working remotely at home and in the office.

As more teams are working from home, video conferencing continues to advance. There are many benefits to video conferencing, like cutting costs. Still, the primary benefit of switching to video conferencing is it improves collaboration, makes teams more productive, and speeds up decision-making. Below are five reasons why your business should switch to video conferencing if you have not yet:

1. Being Able to See People’s Faces

Since infancy, our brains have been programmed on human faces, and this carries over to our business life. People concentrate better when they can see other people. Team members are more productive when they can view reactions from their colleagues in video conference meetings.

2. More Participation and Discussion

Our brains process visuals, and even movements can get and hold someone’s attention. How many times have you been distracted on a phone call and missed what someone was saying? When using images, and team members can see each other and be seen there more likely to participate and add valuable input into the discussion. More people are expected to speak up during a video conference because they have that face-to-face interaction as oppose to a teleconference.

3. Less Chance for Miscommunication

Being able to see people and read faces and body language helps with decreasing the chances of miscommunications. During face-to-face interaction, it can become more apparent if something is becoming misunderstood, so it can be clarified during the video-conference, creating less chance for miscommunication. Lots of time can be wasted when things are not clarified or resolved during a meeting. Telephone conferencing can accelerate the opportunities for miscommunication, while video conferencing helps make communication more transparent.

4. Enhanced Engagement and Productivity

There are integrated tools that can be used with video conferencing, such as screen sharing. These tools help keep participants focused and engaged. The ability to share screens and have everyone on the same page during a video meeting helps with enhancing your team’s engagement and productivity. With your team focused and engaged during a video conference meeting, its more likely that everyone will leave the meeting being on the same page, and be productive in fulfilling the objectives of the meeting.

5. Creating Strong Teams

As mentioned above, video conferencing makes for much more productive meetings than phone questions. In video conferencing meetings, your team can share files and collaborate with the rest of your organization. Also, since more people are willing to participate in the meet during a video conference, than during teleconferencing, your team members will feel more like part of a team, and more collaborative.

Final Thoughts

Through being able to read body language and visual cues, your team can build stronger relationships with their colleagues by using video conferencing technology. Having face-to-face meetings are critical for building a strong team and collaborations for sales, customer relations, and all other in-person aspects of your business. Video conferencing allows for your team to get together virtually and see each other face-to-face. For businesses, it can increase productivity amongst employees, improves ways of communication, and increase interactions with employees, colleagues, and clients.

Video conferencing is benefiting businesses by helping with reducing operating costs and being able to communicate with employees no matter people’s location. People like to have a visual aid and interaction, which is proven to help with keeping a meeting or call productive and improving the moods of employees, especially if everyone is working from home.

Using video conferencing helps with enhancing your business while reducing operational costs. The way the world is today, it makes sense for businesses, no matter their size, to invest in audio-video conferencing technology.