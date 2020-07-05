5 Proven Techniques for Reverse Phone Lookup

Anonymous calls could be a real headache if you do not address them effectively. Hiding behind a phone screen is an easy way to harass and stalk people. Not only that, but it’s also one of the most popular means for scams and frauds. According to one study, Americans lost nearly $20 billion during 2019 because of call scams. And let’s not forget the robocalls from advertisers that could become a never-ending nuisance. Last year, Americans received 54.6 spam calls. That’s a 108% growth from 2018.

In moments like these, a reverse phone lookup could be a real lifesaver. Finding out who’s behind an unknown number can help you evade unwanted calls and even take action if they become a threat to your safety.

So, how exactly can you do a reverse phone search? There are several methods to do this, each with its own merits and limitations. And the best option for you will depend on your particular situation and purpose. Here are the top reverse phone lookup solutions to help you select the best tool so you can take effective action.

1. In-depth search

There are moments when you would want to do an in-depth search of who’s behind a number. These are often situations where your safety would be at risk, for example, if you keep getting inappropriate calls in the middle of the night or fear you’ve become a victim of a phone scam.

The best tools for times like these are people search sites. These are websites that have curated databases with millions of profiles. And the information they carry is impressively comprehensive. This is because they’re in the business of collating profiles of everyone and anyone by using data from various publicly accessible sources.

And there are several reputed websites that manage large-scale databases. Nuwber is a good example. It allows users to access not just names and contact details behind an unfamiliar number, but can even let you know if there are any evictions, felonies, arrest warrants and other criminal records related to its owner. And best of all, your search requests will remain confidential.

2. Quick anonymous search

If you’ve got a missed call from an unknown number or have just answered a call that you’re feeling uneasy about, then you need a quick reverse search without digging deep into details. In instances like these, search engines such as Google and Bing will do the trick. They are the best tools for a quick and painless reverse phone lookup.

Search engines crawl trillions of online pages all the time to index and provide search results that are the most relevant to you. And this process is completely free and anonymous.

So, type in the number within quotation marks and click search. Your search engine will instantly display any related online information such as social media profiles, online news reports, and any other web content bearing the number.

Having said that, keep in mind that there are limitations to this type of reverse searches. For instance, there could be related web pages that are not crawled by the search engine due to various reasons. Or there might be content that can only be accessed with a payment. And search engines will not provide you access to any of these.

3. Automatic search

If you’re generally worried about your safety because of some previous bad experiences and would like to find a hassle-free tool to avoid unnecessary calls, then you should consider a caller identification app.

They can automatically scan all your incoming calls to provide caller IDs. This will save you the hassle of doing reverse phone lookups every time you receive a call from an unfamiliar number. They’re able to do this by scanning massive user-generated databases of phone numbers. And some caller ID apps also provide additional features such as call recording and call blocking.

While these apps will not offer you any detailed information about the caller, they are a very useful and reliable tool for everyday safety.

4. Social search

You can also use popular social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for a reverse phone lookup. These searches could sometimes retrieve a profile related to the number. However, it’s quite rare since many users keep personal details private, which would prevent profiles from turning up during a search.

But the advantage of a social media search is that it could lead you to more details through communities and forums. People often share unpleasant experiences so they could alert others and seek support. So, if the number you want to lookup is attached to criminal activities, there is a good chance that it’s already shared and discussed by others in social communities. This makes social media sites a great source for a reverse phone lookup.

While it most likely will not get you information about the number’s owner, it can provide the opportunity to identify and reach out to possible victims who have had similar experiences.

5. Official search

If you’re being particularly harassed by prank calls, for instance, the best option is to call the directory assistance services of your mobile network operator.

These are available around the clock and are often free. While mobile phone operators most likely will not divulge personal contact details attached to a number, they will take down your complaint and can monitor future activities. They can also block and even escalate if the harassment persists. This will especially help in the event you need to officially lodge a complaint with the police.

However, keep in mind that the unknown caller should also be registered with the same network operator for you to use this option.

The bottom line is, you no longer need to worry about unknown calls. Technology has provided plenty of tools to help you separate the genuine callers from the unwanted ones so you can take effective action for your safety.