3 Facts About Cancer

Cancer has taken over the medical world as being one of the leading causes of death. And as each year passes, it seems that more and more people are getting diagnosed with a form of cancer.

In fact, researchers have shown that there are hundreds of types of cancer that people can be diagnosed with. In fact, they estimate that this year alone over one million people will be diagnosed with cancer.

Chances are, that you probably know someone personally that has been diagnosed with cancer or maybe you have been diagnosed with it as well. As much as we all fear it and want to avoid the topic altogether, cancer seems unavoidable in this day in age!

The good news is that with medical advancements, there are places such as Cancer Center that have formed a community to help anyone who is diagnosed with cancer on their journey and provide them with the options and tools needed to come out on the other side of the diagnosis. The great thing about these centers is that they even have hotlines where any question or concern can be addressed at any time.

However, one of the best things you can do in your own journey to minimize the risks of getting cancer is to understand cancer itself.

Here are three facts that you really should know about cancer.

1. There is confirmed data around what types of cancers people are likely to get

According to research, men and women are at risk to get different types of cancer. If you are male, you are at the highest risk of being diagnosed with lung, prostate, or colon cancer. And if you are female, you are at the highest risk of getting breast, colon, and lung cancer. Nearly three-fourths of cancer diagnosis comes with people who are older than 50 years old. Only 1% of diagnosis comes from childhood cancer—although it continues to be the biggest cause of death for children. But more optimistically, there are also nearly 20 million cancer survivors in the United States alone!

2. Cancer has been around for centuries

The word itself actually comes from the Latin word for “crab”. This is because when doctors back in the day were noticing odd tumors, they noticed that the tumors had strange looking veins that would extend out of the main shall—much like a crab! In the beginning, they would call them “crab-like” tumors rather than cancerous tumors. In fact, it is argued that the first official cancer case was documented all the way back during the Egyptian period in 1600 BC. Back then, medical experts would try to remove the tumor but settled to the fact there was no actual cure for it.

3. Studies show that 50% of cancers are actually preventable

More and more researchers are saying that being diagnosed and dying of cancer are actually preventable for many people! One of the main issues right now is that low-income areas do not have the medical facilities or testing to properly diagnose and treat soon enough. However, there is a range of controllable risks people can manage on their own. This includes avoiding tanning beds, not smoking, not drinking, and living the healthiest lifestyle possible! It is very achievable to join the 20 million cancer survivors ad show that cancer does not need to ruin your life!

In a world of doom and gloom, the fact that there is hope for cancer is one of the brightest and most optimistic things to hear. While the threat of cancer has been around for years, recent advances have raised the odds and shown that cancer can in fact be defeated.