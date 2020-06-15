Youth Services Department and Community Partners to Launch Summer BreakSpot FUN!

Beginning today (Monday, June 15), Palm Beach County Youth Services, in collaboration with United Way of Palm Beach County, Prime Time Palm Beach County, Inc., the Palm Beach County School District, FLIPANY and other community partners will launch Summer BreakSpot FUN, a comprehensive online enrichment summer program.

The eight-week program is designed to accompany the free meals provided at Summer BreakSpot meal sites. Through this program, children are able to build better relationships with the community through educational and emotional support.

Sessions are held Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. and consist of the following programming:

Monday – Reading is FUN!

● Reading of a children’s book led by local leaders in Palm Beach County accompanied by an activity associated with the book.

Tuesday – Exercise is FUN!

● Physical fitness activities such as dance or kids yoga.

Wednesday – Water Safety is FUN!

● Water safety classes offered by the YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

Thursday – Healthy Habits are FUN!

● Activities associated with developing healthy habits such as nutrition education, dental hygiene and mental health activities provided by Palm Beach County Youth Services Department.

Friday – Friends are FUN!

● Activities such as art classes and meeting a Zoologist offered by Prime Time Palm Beach County, Inc. partners.

To attend a virtual session, please visit https://sites.google.com/uwpbc.org/sbsfun [sites.google.com].