Avoid the hysteria of being unduly historical! — Do you know the difference between ‘historical’ and ‘hysterical’? Watch my vlog – YOU CAN ONLY LIVE IN THE PRESENT, NOT THE PAST NOR THE FUTURE! – to find out! S.L.

—

Dr. Synesio Lyra, Jr. is multitalented influencer: blogger, writer, newspaper columnist, professor, and minister. His video blogs have received more than 35.000 combined views on YouTube and Facebook, where his highly successful page is approaching 150.000 likes!