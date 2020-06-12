Published On: Fri, Jun 12th, 2020

Walmart Opening COVID-19 Testing Sites Across Florida

Walmart is working with Quest Diagnostics and HHS to open Covid-19 Testing Sites across Florida.  They opened seven new testing sites throughout South Florida on Friday, in addition to 14 sites throughout Florida. (All Testing Site information can be found below.) 

There is no out-of-pocket cost for individuals.

The new drive-thru testing sites are located at the pharmacy drive-thru windows at the seven Walmart Neighborhood Market stores throughout South Florida. 

All appointments will be drive-thru, observed self-collection. Quest’s MyQuest™ online portal at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com  will screen and schedule those individuals who meet the eligibility criteria.

On-site scheduling will be available for those who need assistance with scheduling.

To be tested, individuals must have a scheduled appointment and be present in a vehicle, as no walk-ups will be seen. 

Any adult who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 may make an appointment for a test. 

The drive-thru sites will be open weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8AM to 9AM, weather permitting. Please arrive no more than 10 minutes before your appointment time.

  • You must first qualify for COVID-19 screening and schedule an appointment at: MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.
  • On-site scheduling will be available for those who need assistance with scheduling.
  • Pharmacy drive-thru window at the following Walmart Neighborhood Market stores: 
    • 12700 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach, FL 33436
    • 1499 S. Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33033
    • 3791 N.W. 167th St., Miami Gardens, FL 33055
    • 14325 SW 268th St., Naranja, FL 33032
    • 4400 Forest Hill Blvd., Palm Springs Village, FL 33406
    • 3045 S.W. Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
    • 902 S.W. Saint Lucie West Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
  • PLEASE NOTE: Testing is not available inside any Walmart store or in any Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Center.

RESULTS:

  • Individuals being tested will receive their COVID-19 test results through the secure MyQuest online portal or app and may receive a call from our telehealth partner PWN to review results. 
  • The average turnaround time to report results is 2 – 3 days from the day of collection. 
  • While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community.

WHAT TO BRING/THINGS TO NOTE:·   The testing sites require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app. You will receive an appointment confirmation that you will need to have on hand when you arrive on-site. 

  • In addition, please make sure to bring a valid photo ID for proof of identity.
  • Those being tested will need to wear a mask stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and sample self-collection. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not able to service those who walk up.
  • Individuals being tested will perform a self-administered nasal swab in their car with a healthcare provider observing them. Directions will be provided in the confirmation email after scheduling the appointment and on-site.
  • If you don’t believe you will be able to self-administer the nasal swab, please bring someone with you who can assist you.
  • It’s important to take care of yourself and monitor your symptoms closely.
  • If your symptoms do not improve or you develop new or worsening symptoms, seek medical attention right away. Do not wait to receive your results.

