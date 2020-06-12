Walmart Opening COVID-19 Testing Sites Across Florida

Walmart is working with Quest Diagnostics and HHS to open Covid-19 Testing Sites across Florida. They opened seven new testing sites throughout South Florida on Friday, in addition to 14 sites throughout Florida. (All Testing Site information can be found below.)

There is no out-of-pocket cost for individuals.

The new drive-thru testing sites are located at the pharmacy drive-thru windows at the seven Walmart Neighborhood Market stores throughout South Florida.

All appointments will be drive-thru, observed self-collection. Quest’s MyQuest™ online portal at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com will screen and schedule those individuals who meet the eligibility criteria.

On-site scheduling will be available for those who need assistance with scheduling.

To be tested, individuals must have a scheduled appointment and be present in a vehicle, as no walk-ups will be seen.

Any adult who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 may make an appointment for a test.

Individuals must be 18 years of age or older to be tested.

For more information on testing eligibility please see CDC guidelines: CDC.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-criteria.html

The drive-thru sites will be open weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8AM to 9AM, weather permitting. Please arrive no more than 10 minutes before your appointment time.

You must first qualify for COVID-19 screening and schedule an appointment at: MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.

Pharmacy drive-thru window at the following Walmart Neighborhood Market stores: 12700 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 1499 S. Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33033 3791 N.W. 167th St., Miami Gardens, FL 33055 14325 SW 268th St., Naranja, FL 33032 4400 Forest Hill Blvd., Palm Springs Village, FL 33406 3045 S.W. Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953 902 S.W. Saint Lucie West Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34986



PLEASE NOTE: Testing is not available inside any Walmart store or in any Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Center.

RESULTS:

Individuals being tested will receive their COVID-19 test results through the secure MyQuest online portal or app and may receive a call from our telehealth partner PWN to review results.

The average turnaround time to report results is 2 – 3 days from the day of collection.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community.

WHAT TO BRING/THINGS TO NOTE:· The testing sites require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app. You will receive an appointment confirmation that you will need to have on hand when you arrive on-site.