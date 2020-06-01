Published On: Mon, Jun 1st, 2020

Town Center Mall Closes Early Ahead of Planned Protest

Town Center at Boca Raton has closed earlier today ahead of a planned protest today at 5 pm, confirms WPTV.

Social media posts encouraging participation in a protest at the mall has been circulating throughout the day, the post calls for protesters to “show up at 5 p.m. by any means necessary.”

Planning ahead due to “potential threats”, according to Mall Security, Town Center was closed today starting at 2 p.m.

Boca Raton police is aware of the potential protest, and in a Twitter post, add that they are “taking necessary precautions.”

