Theater Camp Opening in West Boca for Ages 7-15

Levis JCC’s Marleen Forkas Theater Camp is opening up for an in person 4 week session!

While the main camp remains closed, the four week Theater Camp is open to students ages 7-15 and they will be doing Disney’s FROZEN Jr.

Levis JCC’s Marleen Forkas Theater Camp will include recreational activities, daily lunch, and snacks. It will be held Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 6th to July 31st.

The health and safety of the campers, staff, and their families, the camp has implemented new protocols. These new protocols include staff wearing masks (campers will not be required to), socially distanced lunches, and no sharing of toys, books, electronics, etc. between campers. Not only that, but campers’ belongings will be held in safe and individual areas. When parents’ drop off their camper, the camper will immediately be sent to a hand washing station, and prior to campers’ pick up, their temperature will be taken and their hands washed.

The whole four week session costs $1549.