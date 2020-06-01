The National Council on Compensation Insurance Releases Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Boca Chamber Member Update:

Volunteer Efforts Focused on Alzheimer’s Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, Animal Rescue, Domestic Abuse Prevention, and more

BOCA RATON, Fla. (June 1, 2020) – The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI), the trusted source of information for the U.S. workers compensation system, is pleased to announce the release of its Annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, which details the impact of its recent volunteer efforts, charitable contributions, environmental improvements and life-saving blood drives throughout South Florida and across the state.

NCCI employees recommend and select the charities that the organization supports each year through the NCCI Cares program, which provides employees with 40 paid hours of Volunteer Time-Off each year. An additional eight hours of paid time are given to employees who participate in the NCCI Annual Day of Giving companywide volunteer event.

The impact from NCCI volunteer efforts in the South Florida community last year accounted for more than 6,000 hours, which 500+ employees spent reading, painting, cleaning, advising, planning, and other activities to support local community organizations. The company focused on Alzheimer’s Support, Pediatric Cancer Research, Animal Rescue, Domestic Abuse Prevention, and more. Most recently, during the pandemic, NCCI pivoted to new ways of working and supporting its stakeholders.

NCCI Cares has also been recognized by the United Way of Palm Beach County as a Top 5 campaign. Since the program’s inception, NCCI has greatly impacted many South Florida charities located near its Boca Raton headquarters. By the numbers, the program generated significant community support last year:

• More than $460,000 was raised in the last two years for the United Way of Palm Beach County

• More than $15,000 was donated to Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA) through donations, matching, and corporate gifts

• Over $20,000 was raised by NCCI and employees to support hurricane relief efforts

• 263 pairs of shoes were donated to children in need

• Care packages totaling 260+ lbs. were sent to Kids’ Chance of Florida scholarship recipients

• More than 220 lbs. of pet food were donated during its Animal Shelter Awareness campaign

• Nearly three tons of food was donated to Boca Helping Hands

“We are committed to corporate social responsibility, a concept where businesses help to shape a better world,” said Kelly Cavaleri, NCCI’s Community & Charitable Relations Manager. “As an organization, NCCI weaves socially responsible principles into everything we do, sharing the experience, information, high standards, and strong values that have made NCCI an industry leader.”

In addition to its focus on helping the community, NCCI demonstrates a commitment to conserve the environment by encouraging employees to recycle and upcycle the materials used in its building and in their homes. Its employee cafeteria recently switched from plastic to paper bags and the organization launched a new NCCI Cares Recycle Center. In fact, since 2018 the organization has saved 213,000 water bottles through use of water bottle refilling stations. Last year, NCCI celebrated Earth Day by inviting employees to a tree-planting ceremony on the property of its headquarters, and provided all employees with stainless steel reusable straws.

The company also supports charities through corporate donations and matched employee contributions to non-profit organizations and provides additional funds for a range of individual employee-generated charitable initiatives and activities. The 200 charity organizations selected by NCCI employees this past year to benefit from the organization’s matching program included:

• Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA)

• Alzheimer’s Association

• Covenant House

• Lynn Cancer Institute’s Run for the Ribbons

• Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League’s Paws for the Cause

• Pediatric Oncology Support Team (POST)

• Sea Angels

• SOS Children’s Villages

• Kids’ Chance

ABOUT NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In pursuit of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and prepares objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—together with research, analytical services and tools, and an overall commitment to excellence—have positioned NCCI as the trusted source for workers compensation information. For more information, please visit ncci.com, Facebook.com/wearencci and Twitter.com/ncci.