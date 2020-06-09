The Boca Chamber CEO Message 06/09

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



This past Friday, The Palm Beach County Commission sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis requesting that Palm Beach County be allowed to participate in the state’s Phase 2 reopening plan. Although the Governor’s Phase 2 plan allows stand-alone bars to open at 50 percent capacity, in the interest of public safety, the County Commission thought it best to hold off on this component of Phase 2.



Also on Friday, President Trump signed the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020. This bill:



· Modifies provisions related to the forgiveness of loans made to small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program.



· Establishes a minimum maturity of five years for a paycheck protection loan with a remaining balance after forgiveness.



· Extends the covered period during which a loan recipient may use such funds for certain expenses while remaining eligible for forgiveness.



· Raises the non-payroll portion of a forgivable covered loan amount from the current 25% up to 40%.



· Extends the period in which an employer may rehire or eliminate a reduction in employment, salary, or wages that would otherwise reduce the forgivable amount of a paycheck protection loan (the forgivable amount must be determined without regard to a reduction in the number of employees if the recipient is unable to rehire former employees and is unable to hire similarly qualified employees, or unable to return to the same level of business activity due to compliance with federal requirements or guidance related to COVID-19).



· Revises the deferral period for paycheck protection loans, allowing recipients to defer payments until they receive compensation for forgiven amounts.



To learn more about the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act of 2020, please click here.



The School District of Palm Beach County has created a survey which has been sent to every parent to get a better understanding of how many students are planning to return to class on August 10th. The survey can be taken on both a smartphone and computer and will remain open until June 17th. To take the survey, please click here.



The Palm Beach County Community Services Department (CSD) has announced that a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Coronavirus Relief Fund Rent and Utilities Assistance Program will be offered to Palm Beach County residents. The CARES Act Rent and Utilities Assistance Program provides one-time rental and/or utility assistance to eligible Palm Beach County residents who have experienced loss of income, reduction in hours, or unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications must be submitted through the CSD’s online portal. To apply please click here. To learn more about this program, please click here.



We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to help you and your business. Please see below for a list of this week’s virtual experiences:

06/10 – 11:45am: BOYNTON BEACH: Lunch & Learn – Now What? An Interactive Strategy Session for Reigniting Your Business

Speaker: Rob Jager, Vice President of Operations, Plum Productions

Sponsored By: iTHINK Financial

Click here to register

06/10 – 2:00pm: The State of Palm Beach County Business

Speaker: Kelly Smallridge, President & CEO, Business Development Board Palm Beach County

Click here to register

06/11 – 8:30am: June Virtual Membership Breakfast

Speakers:Steven Blyth, Senior Vice President, Business Solutions Division, Office Depot, Inc.Alex Price, National Director, Community Investment, Office Depot, Inc.

Sponsored By: Office Depot, Inc.

Click here to register

06/11 – 11:30am: Government Affairs Committee

Speaker: Brandon Schaad, Development Services Director, City of Boca Raton

Click here to register

06/12 – 10:00am: State of the Town Center Mall

Speaker: Sal Saldana, General Manager, Town Center at Boca Raton, Simon Property Group

Click here to register

To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected! You can also access all of our past virtual experiences by visiting our YouTube page.



As the Chamber enters into its third week of working from the office, the Team is ready to conduct in person one-on-one meetings at the Chamber office. Meetings will require appointments made in advance and safety protocols will be practiced for the meetings. We look forward to seeing you!

To help us get a better understanding of your comfort level with future in-person Chamber meetings and events, I ask that you take our 2-minute survey and provide us with your valuable input. Please click here for the short survey.



As Governor DeSantis considers Palm Beach County’s entry into Phase 2, we will demonstrate continued patience, but stand ready to move swiftly into the next step of enhancing the economy. If you haven’t already applied, there is funding still available at the federal, county and local levels. If you need assistance with any of the grant opportunities, your Chamber is here to help.



Moving Business Forward,



Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

1800 N Dixie Hwy | Boca Raton, FL 33432p: 561.395.4433 | f: 561.392.3780