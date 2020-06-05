The Boca Chamber CEO Message 06/05

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



Today, 64 of the 67 counties in Florida will move into phase 2 of Governor Ron DeSantis’ Safe. Smart. Step-By-Step. reopening plan. As was the case when entering Phase One, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties were excluded from the order. The Governor is following the data, and the three southeast counties are not yet ready to move forward. Under Phase 2, bars, entertainment facilities, and personal services, like tattoo parlors and tanning salons, can begin to reopen. To read the full order, please click here.



Palm Beach County’s CARES Restart Business Grant Program has issued a total of $1,365,512 to a total of 80 local small businesses. The $60 million Restart Business Grant Program uses a portion of the county’s $261 million allocation from the Federal CARES Act. Interested businesses are encouraged to apply as they are processed on a first come, first eligible basis. To learn more about the application process, please click here.



Additionally, the City of Boca Raton’s Small Business Recovery Relief Grant Program is still accepting applications. The grant program, which is designated from reserves in the City’s Economic Development fund, is intended to provide eligible businesses who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with one-time grants of up to $5,000. Grants will be awarded to businesses on a first come, first eligible served basis, until the total amount of program funding is awarded. For more information on the Small Business Recovery Relief Grant Program, or to apply, please click here.



On Wednesday, the city of Delray Beach announced the creation of a small business emergency grant fund. Small businesses in downtown Delray Beach impacted by the coronavirus are now eligible to apply for financial assistance. The city’s Downtown Development Authority has designated $30,000 in grants to help small, storefront businesses. The new grant program will assist up to 30 businesses with $1,000 grants each. The online application will go live on June 16 at 8 a.m. The deadline for submission is 11:59 p.m. on June 17. To learn more, please click here.



Palm Beach County School District Superintendent, Dr. Donald Fennoy, announced that the School District is in the process of planning the next academic school year. His Reopening Task Force is working diligently to carefully plan the reopening of campuses. They are hoping to provide this information by mid-July. The school district has created a survey which is expected to be sent to every parent today for a better understanding of how many students are planning to return to class on August 10th. The Task Force is scheduled to present a series of reopening options to district leaders July 8th. A formal announcement of the district’s reopening plans is expected July 15th.



Palm Beach County’s Tourism Arm – Discover the Palm Beaches – is one of the first destinations in the United States, and the first and only destination in Florida, to pursue GBAC (Global Bio-risk Advisory Council) STAR accreditation on a destination-wide basis. GBAC STAR-accredited facilities will increase confidence for residents, visitors and the tourism community. Additionally, it will streamline operations among hospitality facilities, which began to implement expert safety guidelines upon reopening. To learn more about the GBAC STAR accreditation, please click here for a short YouTube video.



On June 17, the Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Youth and Family Counseling program will begin hosting REAL TALK, a virtual support group for Palm Beach County teens ages 13-18, via Zoom Video. The six-week support group is designed to be a safe space where participants can get the support they need. Sessions will be held on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. To register, please call (561) 242-5714.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, that took away our ability to meet in person, the Chamber has provided you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to support you and your business. As we begin to explore what in person meetings/events look like in the future, we want to hear from you. We understand that your confidence and willingness to participate will determine when we can once again offer in person opportunities. Please complete this short and simple survey by clicking here.



See below for a list of upcoming virtual experiences:

06/10 – 11:45am: BOYNTON BEACH: Lunch & Learn – Now What? An Interactive Strategy Session for Reigniting Your Business

Speaker: Rob Jager, Vice President of Operations, Plum Productions

Sponsored By: iTHINK Financial

Click here to register

06/10 – 2:00pm: The State of Palm Beach County Business

Speaker: Kelly Smallridge, President & CEO, Business Development Board Palm Beach County

Click here to register

06/11 – 8:30am: June Virtual Membership Breakfast

Speakers: Steven Blyth, Senior Vice President, Business Solutions Division, Office Depot, Inc.Alex Price, National Director, Community Investment, Office Depot, Inc.

Sponsored By: Office Depot, Inc.

Click here to register

06/11 – 11:30am: Government Affairs Committee

Speaker: Brandon Schaad, Development Services Director, City of Boca RatonClick here to register

06/12 – 10:00am: State of the Town Center Mall

Speaker: Sal Saldana, General Manager, Town Center at Boca Raton, Simon Property Group

Click here to register

To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected on your mobile device. You can also access all of our past virtual experiences by visiting our YouTube page.



As we anticipate our transition into Phase 2, I am proud of the resilience and tenacity of our businesses. I continue to be impressed by their ability to successfully adapt to the challenges of operating their business under the current limitations. Although eager to continue to ramp up our local economy, we need to do it right. Your Chamber Team is here to help in any way we can, and will continue to be an advocate for your business. Together, we will Move Business Forward!



Moving Business Forward,



Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

