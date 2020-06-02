The Boca Chamber CEO Message 06/02

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



In the past several days, much has been said, tweeted or posted about the current state of our country and the communities we live in. Emotions have been heightened to a dangerous level and the toll on an already struggling economy has been elevated. I commend the great work of our local City Police Officers, County Sheriff’s Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Officers and respect and appreciate those individuals who protest in peace. I have confidence and faith that we will emerge from this stronger, better and more united.



On an “uplifting” note, this past Saturday, we witnessed history being made as the SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center right here in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This was the first time since 2011 that NASA has returned spaceflight to the United States with one of the safest, most advanced systems ever built. This launch was a great example of what an innovative public-private partnership can achieve. If you missed this incredible moment in history, you can access the full launch by clicking here.



The full Chamber team has returned to the office! We will take some time to adjust to our office environment under new safety protocols. While we are eager to see you and meet with you personally, we continue to follow our gradual phased in approach. The City of Boca Raton opened their Small Business Recovery Relief Grant program yesterday morning. The grant program is intended to provide eligible businesses who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with one-time grants of up to $5,000. For more information, or to apply, click here.



Palm Beach County’s Restart Business Grant program is open for another 10 days. The program allocates $50 million toward businesses with 25 or fewer employees and $10 million towards businesses with greater than 25 employees. Eligible business can receive up to $25,000. For more information, or to apply, click here.



Tonight, the City of Boynton Beach Commission will discuss the possibility of a second small business forgivable loan program for City businesses using $350,000 available through the CARES ACT. The proposed loan program would give small businesses up to $10,000, mirroring what the Community Redevelopment Agency had offered businesses within the district.



Palm Beach County Libraries are now open to the public. Although they will have reduced hours and services, the library’s walk-up services will continue for the next two weeks. The Library encourages residents to continue using their electronic services, eBook collection and to contact staff by phone, email, or through the “Ask a Librarian” chat service. Click here for more information.



Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Summer Food Service Program will transition from pre-summer feeding at eight locations to the full Summer Food Service Program feeding schedule. Beginning June 1st, 43 sites throughout the county, including 16 Palm Beach County Library locations, will serve as meal distribution sites with additional sites added weekly. To see a list of all the Palm Beach County food distribution sites, click here.



Florida’s university system leaders approved a Blueprint for Reopening public university campuses this fall. The Florida Board of Governors outlined a plan to provide each university. Reopening Florida’s universities is an important step as we continue relaunching Florida’s economy, to read the Blueprint, please click here. We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to help you and your business. Please see below for a list of this week’s virtual experiences:



06/05 – 8:30am: Prime Professionals Group: Elevate Your Elevator Pitch

Speaker: Lynn Lessell, Itz Why LLC, Founder of “ME” Monday and Contributing Writer for South Florida Tribune Certified in Health & Life Transformation

Sponsored By: Allegiance Home Health

Click here to register

06/10 – 11:45am: BOYNTON BEACH: Lunch & Learn – Now What? An Interactive Strategy Session for Reigniting Your Business

Speaker: Rob Jager, Vice President of Operations, Plum Productions

Sponsored By: iTHINK Financial

Click here to register

06/10 – 2:00pm: The State of Palm Beach County Business

Speaker: Kelly Smallridge, President & CEO, Business Development Board Palm Beach County

Click here to register

06/11 – 8:30am: June Virtual Membership Breakfast

Sponsored By: Office Depot, Inc.

Click here to register

06/11 – 11:30am: Government Affairs Committee

Speaker: Brandon Schaad, Development Services Director, City of Boca Raton

Click here to register

06/12 – 10:00am: State of the Town Center Mall

Speaker: Sal Saldana, General Manager, Town Center at Boca Raton, Simon Property Group

Click here to register

To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected on your mobile device. You can also access all of our past virtual experiences by visiting our Youtube page.



Yesterday marked the official start to Hurricane season. Now is the time to start making your preparations and plans. This year’s season presents us with challenges we have never had to face in prior seasons. The opportunity to run into a store last minute for items will be adversely affected by the continuation of the coronavirus. Remember that this is still tax-free week on related essential hurricane supplies, so take advantage of that money savings opportunity.



We certainly find ourselves in very interesting times – both physically and economically – hurricane season has started, we are experiencing protests in our streets and we are still battling COVID-19. That’s a dangerous recipe for our communities and for ourselves personally. I urge you to stay safe and stay the course. Your Chamber is here to help. Together we will prevail – through all of it.



