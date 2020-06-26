The Apple Store in Boca Town Center Mall to close temporarily amid COVID-19 concerns

Apple Stores in Boca Raton, Wellington, and Palm Beach Gardens have temporarily closed

Apple announced Thursday that it will temporarily close three stores in Palm Beach County including its Boca Town Center location amid rising COVID-19 concerns.

The closures came before a report from the Florida Department of Health showing Florida has yet again set another single-day record of nearly 9,000 cases.

Apple has already closed 21 stores in five states.

According to the Palm Beach Post, nine store closures are in South Florida. In addition to the Boca Raton store, the locations closed include The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens, The Mall at Wellington Green in Wellington, The Galleria in Fort Lauderdale, The Falls in Miami, Aventura Mall, Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, Dadeland Mall in Miami, and Brickell City Centre in Miami.

Stores in Orlando, Tampa, Naples, Brandon, Altamonte Springs, and Estero are also closed temporarily.