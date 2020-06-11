Strong Opening Lineup of College Football Will Quickly Set Tone

It has been a painful three months for America but college football offers the promise of better days head. On the whole Week One of the schedule offers fans and gamblers much to anticipate. Every team realizes the importance of getting off to the strongest possible start. Especially teams coming off less than stellar 2019 seasons.

Miami is certainly one of those teams seeking redemption. In like manner Florida State hopes that it has nowhere to go but up after hitting rock bottom. Florida Atlantic will begin a new era. While Florida International confronts a fork in the road. Only Florida gives the Sunshine State hope for a serious run at the College Football Playoff. Central Florida also faces their share of doubters.

For those exploring how to bet on sports this is a great time for preseason homework. Week One is less than three months away!

Florida International Confronts Reality Check

Head coach Butch Davis has done what no other Florida International coach has accomplished. To show Davis has led the Panthers to three consecutive bowl seasons. But last year’s record of 6-7 after a Camellia Bowl loss felt like Cotton Candy. FIU hosts a winnable home game against Jacksonville State on Thursday, September 3.

Owls Hope New Era is a Hoot

Charming Rogue Lane Kiffin has taken his head coaching talents to Ole Miss. As a result, Willie Taggart gets the chance to redeem himself at Florida Atlantic. Taggart flamed out miserably in less than two seasons at Florida State. Now he takes over a defending conference champion. Taggart is already on the mobile betting hot seat considering that. As well as the fact that Kiffin was revered. First week action will be a tall order for FAU at Minnestoa on Thursday, September 3.

Will the Frost Effect Melt at UCF?

Head coach Josh Heupel inherited an undefeated UCF program from Scott Frost in 2018. Following that dream season Heupel showed well with a 12-1 mark in 2018. But a drop to 10-3 last year raised eyebrows. Central Florida is becoming Heupel’s program now that Frost’s recruits have been gradually departing. Can he keep the Knights on the same level with his own players? To begin with is a tough season opener at home against improving North Carolina.



Touted Gators Set to Chomp SEC

Specifically, head coach Dan Mullen has proven to be a perfect fit at Florida. Mullen has finished his first two seasons with 10 and 11 wins and final national rankings of seventh and sixth. More emphatically he is building the type of offensive oriented program that Gator fans demand. Florida gets a creampuff as Eastern Washington visits on Saturday, September 5. On this occasion is a tune up for what is hoped to be a SEC championship run.

Norvell to Hit Country Roads in Seminole Debut

A clear difference is already apparent for expectations at Florida State. New head coach Mike Norvell built a national power at Memphis. In view of that Florida State sought him out to save the program. Norvell takes over a dispirited team and fan base that quit on Willie Taggart. The good news is that Taggart did leave some goodies in the cupboard. Namely quarterback James Blackman should thrive with Norvell. Florida State has a tricky first game at West Virginia on Saturday, September 5.

Manny Diaz Gets Second Act at The U

Overall, the celebrated hire of Manny Diaz as head coach of Miami proved to be all sizzle and no steak. To illustrate 2019 was a debacle that ended with a 6-7 record. Of great concern was a 14-0 Independence Bowl loss to Louisiana Tech. Likewise, the listless effort in the bowl had fans of the U howling. Miami will open its season with new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee. He is best known for his scoring machine offense at SMU the past two years. Temple has bowled five years in a row and will be a tough visiting opponent. Accordingly, Miami’s home opener is Saturday, September 5.