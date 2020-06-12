South Florida Science Center Returns to In-Person Summer Camp Sessions

By Destiny Harris

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is transitioning from virtual camps to in-person camps starting Monday, June 22nd.

South Florida Science Center and Aquarium Photograph from jupitermag.com

Tailored to children ages seven to twelve, the virtual camps feature Camp-in-a-Box, which includes most of the supplies needed to demonstrate at-home experiments like scavenger hunts and musical engineering.

As they continue to update their website the Science Center wants to ensure the safety of all Palm Beach County parents and campers.

According to President and CEO of the Science Center, Kate Arrizza, “the safety of our campers and staff is always the number one priority, so we will have new guidelines in place.”

Next week’s “In My Backyard session” will explore Florida’s ecosystems through Friday, June 19.

According to their website, the one-hour long lessons are split into two age groups, ages seven to nine and 10 to 12. Camp prices are $75 for non-members and $70 for members and will be offered over Zoom.

Two of the in-person camps are already sold out. The next available session will be the “Amazing Anatomy session” venturing into the human body starting on Monday, June 22nd.

The dates run June 22 to August 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Campers can register here, email [email protected], or call (561) 370-7707.