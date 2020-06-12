Published On: Fri, Jun 12th, 2020

PBC Animal Care & Control Resumes Spay/Neuter Services for Community Cats and Drive-Up Vaccine Clinic for Pets

In an ever-evolving effort to continue essential operations, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control will resume appointment-based spay and neuter services for Community Cats (feral and free-roaming) only, on a limited basis, in addition to re-opening the drive-up vaccine clinic for owned pets.  These services will be offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for the month of June starting on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Drive-up Vaccine & Microchip Clinic – Tue, Wed & Thu  10AM to Noon

·        Pet owners will be required to stay in their own vehicles while shelter staff handles and vaccinates their pet(s).  Dogs must be on secured leashes, and cats must be in carriers.

·        Rabies license tags and proof of vaccinations will be mailed to the pet owner within three to five business days.  Vaccines can be purchased by credit card, cash or check; all late fees associated with rabies vaccines and tag renewals have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Spay/Neuter Services for Community Cats – Tue, Wed & Thu

·        Call 561.233.1261 to schedule an appointment.

·        A maximum of 15 surgeries per day will be available by appointment only; no walk-ups will be accepted.

·        Surgeries will be for Community Cats only.

o   Cats must be in traps.

o   Cats must be 4 months old or older.

·        A maximum of 2 slots will be available per trapper.

·        Cats will be spayed or neutered, receive a rabies and FVRCP vaccine, microchip, and flea prevention, and their left ear will be notched.

For additional information, surgery requirements, or vaccine package details and pricing, please visit pbcgov.com/animal.  Days and times of clinic operation are subject to change as needed.

All patrons are required to wear masks while on county property and to maintain safe social distancing.

For questions pertaining to the vaccine clinic, call 561.233.1272.  For questions pertaining to spay and neuter appointments, call 561.233.1261.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

