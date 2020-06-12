PBC Animal Care & Control Resumes Spay/Neuter Services for Community Cats and Drive-Up Vaccine Clinic for Pets

In an ever-evolving effort to continue essential operations, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control will resume appointment-based spay and neuter services for Community Cats (feral and free-roaming) only, on a limited basis, in addition to re-opening the drive-up vaccine clinic for owned pets. These services will be offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for the month of June starting on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Drive-up Vaccine & Microchip Clinic – Tue, Wed & Thu 10AM to Noon

· Pet owners will be required to stay in their own vehicles while shelter staff handles and vaccinates their pet(s). Dogs must be on secured leashes, and cats must be in carriers.

· Rabies license tags and proof of vaccinations will be mailed to the pet owner within three to five business days. Vaccines can be purchased by credit card, cash or check; all late fees associated with rabies vaccines and tag renewals have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

Spay/Neuter Services for Community Cats – Tue, Wed & Thu

· Call 561.233.1261 to schedule an appointment.

· A maximum of 15 surgeries per day will be available by appointment only; no walk-ups will be accepted.

· Surgeries will be for Community Cats only.

o Cats must be in traps.

o Cats must be 4 months old or older.

· A maximum of 2 slots will be available per trapper.

· Cats will be spayed or neutered, receive a rabies and FVRCP vaccine, microchip, and flea prevention, and their left ear will be notched.

For additional information, surgery requirements, or vaccine package details and pricing, please visit pbcgov.com/animal. Days and times of clinic operation are subject to change as needed.

All patrons are required to wear masks while on county property and to maintain safe social distancing.

For questions pertaining to the vaccine clinic, call 561.233.1272. For questions pertaining to spay and neuter appointments, call 561.233.1261.