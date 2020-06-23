Palm Beach Symphony Donates Violins to Two Talented and Deserving Students from Local Elementary Schools

In what might be called music to their ears, two talented and deserving musicians from local elementary schools learned that Palm Beach Symphony would present them with an instrument to call their own for the first time in their young lives.

Palm Beach Symphony happily accepts donations of professional or amateur quality orchestral instruments and, after ensuring the instruments meet performance standards, donates them to underserved children or school music programs in Palm Beach County.

Sarah Zarazua, a fifth grader who has played on a school-owned violin since she entered the strings program at U.B. Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School of the Arts in kindergarten, was thrilled to receive a full-size upper level violin at her home in West Palm Beach. She will play the violin made by F. M. Bertucci in Rome, Italy (circa 1948) when she continues her studies next year at Bak Middle School of the Arts.

Zarazua was nominated to receive the instrument by Susan Ott Rodberg, director of orchestras at U.B. Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School of the Arts. She is also a member of the Youth Orchestra of Palm Beach County’s String Orchestra which Rodberg conducts. Rodberg wrote in her nomination, “Sarah was voted as orchestra president this year which has responsibilities other than just making sure her section is bowing correctly and playing the right notes. Sarah is always willing to jump in and help explain music and technique to the younger children. If there is ever a candidate for an instrument donation, Sarah is a clear choice.”

Alanis Lopez, a fourth-grade student at Wellington Preparatory School who has been playing a rented violin, received a full size Western European violin bearing the fictitious label of Leandro, 1931. She was nominated by Mariusz Wojtowicz, the school’s violin teacher, who wrote, “Humble, kind and a music lover, Alanis is a hardworking and disciplined student. She is passionate on her violin and playing at an intermediate level after five years of playing.”

To nominate a student to receive an instrument or to make an instrument donation visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.