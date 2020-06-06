Palm Beach County Youth Services’ Summer Food Service Program Offers 11 Additional Distribution Sites
Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is increasing the number food distribution locations. Beginning Monday, June 8th, 11 additional sites will be operating throughout Palm Beach County, including 17 Palm Beach County Library locations. The full list of food distribution sites may be viewed below or here.
The SFSP provides meals and snacks to eligible children age 18 and under during the summer months (June through August) and in times of emergency. Meals and snacks are also available to persons with disabilities, over age 18, who participate in school programs for people who are mentally or physically disabled. Youth Services administers and monitors this program, funded by USDA and the Department of Education. Sites are located throughout Palm Beach County in low-income neighborhoods.
Parents picking up kits without their child present must bring identification for the child. Acceptable forms include student ID, child’s passport or other government-issued ID, birth certificate, adoption decree, immunization records, and school demographics. Meal kits will not be provided to parents who do not bring their child or do not provide proper identification. Proper safety measures must be practiced.
Sites will continue to distribute seven days’ worth of meals to each eligible child once a week through Friday, August 7. For locations and times of service, visit summerbreakspot.freshfromflorida.com.
If interested in having a site become a meal distribution location with the Summer Food Service Program, contact Gus Wessel by email at [email protected].
|PBC FOOD DIST SITES
|Site
|Site Address
|City
|Zip
|Lunch Service Time
|Service Day
|Start Date
|End Date
|Mountaineers School of AUTISM
|1340 Kenwood Rd
|WPB
|33401
|7:30 – 9:30am
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|Academy for Little People
|4639 N Military Trl
|WPB
|33409
|8:00 – 10am
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|Caring Minds Mental Health Center
|1489 N Military Trl
|WPB
|33409
|8:00 – 10am
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|Saravia Family Home Daycare
|4817 Pineknott Ln
|WPB
|33417
|8:00 – 10am
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|Little Angels
|1671 W 15th St
|Riviera Beach
|33404
|8:00 – 9am
|MON
|6/8
|8/7
|3 Steps Learning & Development
|10350 Serenade Ln
|RPB
|33411
|8:30 – 10am
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|Northern Private School
|1822 High Ridge Rd
|Lake Worth Beach
|33461
|8:30 – 10:30am
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|Talented Teen
|305 Swain Blvd
|Greenacres
|33463
|9am – 12:30pm
|MON
|6/1
|7/31
|Haliburtons Tender Tyme
|2609 Ave S
|Riviera Beach
|33404
|9am – Noon
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|First SDA Church of Riviera Beach
|3751 Avenue J
|Riviera Beach
|33404
|10am – Noon
|MON
|6/1
|8/3
|Palm Beach Children’s Chorus, Inc.
|10350 Riverside Dr
|PBG
|33410
|10am – Noon
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|The Gymnastics Revolution
|6714 White Dr
|Riviera Beach
|33407
|10:30am – 12:30pm
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|Greenacres Branch Library
|3750 S Jog Rd
|Greenacres
|33467
|11am – 1pm
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|Main Library
|3650 Summit Blvd
|WPB
|33406
|11am – 1pm
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|Faiths Place
|500 22nd St
|WPB
|33407
|11am – Noon
|MON
|6/8
|8/7
|City of West Palm Beach- Howard Park
|1302 Parker Ave
|WPB
|33401
|11:30am – 12:30pm
|MON
|6/8
|7/31
|Gaines Park
|1501 N Australian Ave
|WPB
|33407
|11:30am – 12:30pm
|MON
|6/8
|7/31
|Vedado Park Community Center
|3710 Paseo Andalusia
|WPB
|33401
|11:30am – 12:30pm
|MON
|6/8
|7/31
|M & S Community Stars of Performing Arts and Academics
|801 N Congresss Ave
|Boynton Beach
|33426
|11:30am – 12:30pm
|MON
|6/1
|7/31
|Village of Palm Springs
|226 Cypress Ln
|Palm Springs
|33461
|11:30am – 12:30pm
|MON
|6/1
|7/31
|Boca Raton Housing Authority
|1350 N Dixie Hwy
|Boca Raton
|33432
|Noon – 1pm
|MON
|6/1
|8/4
|Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church
|5780 W Atlantic Ave
|Delray Beach
|33484
|Noon – 1pm
|MON
|6/8
|7/31
|The Duo Center, Inc.
|1233 45th St # C-1
|WPB
|33407
|Noon – 1pm
|MON
|6/8
|8/7
|Shalom Church of God
|820 Carver Ave
|WPB
|33401
|1:00 – 2pm
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|ALM Sports at Monkey Joe’s
|6250 Lantana Rd
|Lake Worth Beach
|33463
|2:00 – 4pm
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|VIP Kidz Loxahatchee
|13475 Southern Blvd
|Loxahatchee Groves
|33470
|2:00 – 4pm
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|Puffin Learning Center
|19635 S SR7
|Boca Raton
|33498
|3:00 – 6pm
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|Future Stars Children’s Academy
|5750 Forest Hill Blvd
|WPB
|33415
|3:30 – 6pm
|MON
|6/1
|8/7
|YMCA of the Palm Beaches
|2085 S Congress Ave
|WPB
|33406
|4:00 – 5pm
|MON
|6/1
|7/31
|Milagro Teen and Jr. Center
|695 Auburn Ave
|Delray Beach
|33444
|4:30 – 6:30pm
|MON
|6/8
|8/6
|Lantana Rd Branch Library
|4020 Lantana Rd
|Lantana
|33462
|11am – 1pm
|TUE
|6/2
|8/7
|West Boca Branch Library
|18685 SR-7 S
|Boca Raton
|33498
|11:30am – 12:30pm
|TUE
|6/2
|8/7
|STAMP
|2101 Vista Pkwy
|West Palm Beach
|33411
|Noon – 2pm
|TUE
|6/9
|7/30
|Belle Glade Library
|725 NW 4th St
|Belle Glade
|33430
|11am – 1pm
|WED
|6/3
|8/7
|Clipper Cove Apartments
|1500 Southern Cross Ln
|Boynton Beach
|33436
|11am – 1pm
|WED
|6/3
|7/24
|Pahokee (Loula V York) Library
|525 Bacom Point Rd
|Pahokee
|33476
|11am – 1pm
|WED
|6/3
|8/7
|South Bay (Clarence E Anthony) Library
|375 SW 2nd Ave
|South Bay
|33493
|11am – 1pm
|WED
|6/3
|8/7
|West Boynton Branch Library
|9451 Jog Rd
|Boynton Beach
|33437
|11am – 1pm
|WED
|6/3
|8/7
|Tequesta Branch Library
|461 Old Dixie Hwy N
|Tequesta
|33469
|11am – 1pm
|WED
|6/10
|8/7
|South Ridge Community Center
|3800 Lake Ave
|WPB
|33405
|11:30am – 12:30pm
|WED
|6/3
|8/6
|Jupiter Branch Library
|705 Military Trl
|Jupiter
|33458
|Noon – 2pm
|WED
|6/3
|8/7
|Gulf Stream Council Boy Scouts of America
|8335 N Military Trl
|PBG
|33410
|11am – Noon
|THU
|6/4
|8/15
|Gardens Branch Library
|11303 Campus Drive
|PBG
|33410
|11am – 1pm
|THU
|6/4
|8/7
|Glades Rd Branch Library
|20701 95th Ave S
|Boca Raton
|33434
|11am – 1pm
|THU
|6/4
|8/7
|Hagen Ranch Rd Branch
|14350 Hagen Ranch Rd
|Delray Beach
|33446
|11am – 1pm
|THU
|6/4
|8/7
|Okeechobee Blvd Branch Library
|5689 Okeechobee Blvd
|WPB
|33417
|11am – 1pm
|THU
|6/4
|8/7
|Royal Palm Beach Branch Library
|500 Civic Center Way
|RPB
|33411
|11am – 1pm
|THU
|6/4
|8/7
|Wellington Branch Library
|1951 Royal Fern Drive
|Wellington
|33414
|11am – 1pm
|THU
|6/4
|8/7
|Seagull Academy
|6250 N Military Trl Ste 101
|Riviera Beach
|33407
|Noon – 2pm
|THU
|6/11
|8/6
|CROS Ministries – Lake Worth
|1325 N A St
|Lake Worth Beach
|33460
|4:00 – 6pm
|THU
|6/4
|8/6
|Acreage Branch Library
|15801 Orange Blvd
|Loxahatchee
|33470
|11am – 1pm
|FRI
|6/5
|8/7
|Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches
|1712 2nd Ave N
|Lake Worth Beach
|33460
|11am – 1pm
|FRI
|6/5
|7/31
|Destiny Fulfilled Summer Camp Lake Park (Family Dev Ctr)
|1253 10th St
|Lake Park
|33403
|Noon – 1pm
|FRI
|6/5
|8/7
|Youth Empowered to Prosper
|1104 N Dixie Hwy
|Lake Worth Beach
|33463
|Noon – 2pm
|FRI
|6/5
|7/31