Published On: Sat, Jun 6th, 2020

Palm Beach County Youth Services’ Summer Food Service Program Offers 11 Additional Distribution Sites

Palm Beach County Youth Services Department’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is increasing the number food distribution locations. Beginning Monday, June 8th, 11 additional sites will be operating throughout Palm Beach County, including 17 Palm Beach County Library locations. The full list of food distribution sites may be viewed below or here.

The SFSP provides meals and snacks to eligible children age 18 and under during the summer months (June through August) and in times of emergency. Meals and snacks are also available to persons with disabilities, over age 18, who participate in school programs for people who are mentally or physically disabled. Youth Services administers and monitors this program, funded by USDA and the Department of Education. Sites are located throughout Palm Beach County in low-income neighborhoods.

Parents picking up kits without their child present must bring identification for the child. Acceptable forms include student ID, child’s passport or other government-issued ID, birth certificate, adoption decree, immunization records, and school demographics. Meal kits will not be provided to parents who do not bring their child or do not provide proper identification. Proper safety measures must be practiced.

Sites will continue to distribute seven days’ worth of meals to each eligible child once a week through Friday, August 7. For locations and times of service, visit summerbreakspot.freshfromflorida.com.

If interested in having a site become a meal distribution location with the Summer Food Service Program, contact Gus Wessel by email at [email protected].

PBC FOOD DIST SITES
SiteSite AddressCityZipLunch Service TimeService DayStart DateEnd Date
Mountaineers School of AUTISM1340 Kenwood RdWPB334017:30 – 9:30amMON6/18/7
Academy for Little People4639 N Military TrlWPB334098:00 – 10amMON6/18/7
Caring Minds Mental Health Center1489 N Military TrlWPB334098:00 – 10amMON6/18/7
Saravia Family Home Daycare4817 Pineknott LnWPB334178:00 – 10amMON6/18/7
Little Angels1671 W 15th StRiviera Beach334048:00 – 9amMON6/88/7
3 Steps Learning & Development10350 Serenade LnRPB334118:30 – 10amMON6/18/7
Northern Private School1822 High Ridge RdLake Worth Beach334618:30 – 10:30amMON6/18/7
Talented Teen305 Swain BlvdGreenacres334639am – 12:30pmMON6/17/31
Haliburtons Tender Tyme2609 Ave SRiviera Beach334049am – NoonMON6/18/7
First SDA Church of Riviera Beach 3751 Avenue JRiviera Beach3340410am – NoonMON6/18/3
Palm Beach Children’s Chorus, Inc.10350 Riverside DrPBG3341010am – NoonMON6/18/7
The Gymnastics Revolution6714 White DrRiviera Beach3340710:30am – 12:30pmMON6/18/7
Greenacres Branch Library3750 S Jog RdGreenacres3346711am – 1pmMON6/18/7
Main Library3650 Summit BlvdWPB3340611am – 1pmMON6/18/7
Faiths Place500 22nd StWPB3340711am – NoonMON6/88/7
City of West Palm Beach- Howard Park1302 Parker AveWPB3340111:30am – 12:30pmMON6/87/31
Gaines Park1501 N Australian AveWPB3340711:30am – 12:30pmMON6/87/31
Vedado Park Community Center3710 Paseo AndalusiaWPB3340111:30am – 12:30pmMON6/87/31
M & S Community Stars of Performing Arts and Academics801 N Congresss AveBoynton Beach3342611:30am – 12:30pmMON6/17/31
Village of Palm Springs226 Cypress LnPalm Springs3346111:30am – 12:30pmMON6/17/31
Boca Raton Housing Authority1350 N Dixie HwyBoca Raton33432Noon – 1pmMON6/18/4
Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church5780 W Atlantic AveDelray Beach33484Noon – 1pmMON6/87/31
The Duo Center, Inc.1233 45th St # C-1WPB33407Noon – 1pmMON6/88/7
Shalom Church of God820 Carver AveWPB334011:00 – 2pmMON6/18/7
ALM Sports at Monkey Joe’s6250 Lantana RdLake Worth Beach334632:00 – 4pmMON6/18/7
VIP Kidz Loxahatchee13475 Southern BlvdLoxahatchee Groves334702:00 – 4pmMON6/18/7
Puffin Learning Center19635 S SR7Boca Raton334983:00 – 6pmMON6/18/7
Future Stars Children’s Academy5750 Forest Hill BlvdWPB334153:30 – 6pmMON6/18/7
YMCA of the Palm Beaches2085 S Congress AveWPB334064:00 – 5pmMON6/17/31
Milagro Teen and Jr. Center695 Auburn AveDelray Beach334444:30 – 6:30pmMON6/88/6
Lantana Rd Branch Library4020 Lantana RdLantana3346211am – 1pmTUE6/28/7
West Boca Branch Library18685 SR-7 SBoca Raton3349811:30am – 12:30pmTUE6/28/7
STAMP2101 Vista PkwyWest Palm Beach33411Noon – 2pmTUE6/97/30
Belle Glade Library725 NW 4th StBelle Glade3343011am – 1pmWED6/38/7
Clipper Cove Apartments1500 Southern Cross LnBoynton Beach3343611am – 1pmWED6/37/24
Pahokee (Loula V York) Library525 Bacom Point RdPahokee3347611am – 1pmWED6/38/7
South Bay (Clarence E Anthony) Library375 SW 2nd AveSouth Bay3349311am – 1pmWED6/38/7
West Boynton Branch Library9451 Jog RdBoynton Beach3343711am – 1pmWED6/38/7
Tequesta Branch Library461 Old Dixie Hwy NTequesta3346911am – 1pmWED6/108/7
South Ridge Community Center3800 Lake AveWPB3340511:30am – 12:30pmWED6/38/6
Jupiter Branch Library705 Military TrlJupiter33458Noon – 2pmWED6/38/7
Gulf Stream Council Boy Scouts of America8335 N Military TrlPBG3341011am – NoonTHU6/48/15
Gardens Branch Library11303 Campus DrivePBG3341011am – 1pmTHU6/48/7
Glades Rd Branch Library20701 95th Ave SBoca Raton3343411am – 1pmTHU6/48/7
Hagen Ranch Rd Branch14350 Hagen Ranch RdDelray Beach3344611am – 1pmTHU6/48/7
Okeechobee Blvd Branch Library5689 Okeechobee BlvdWPB3341711am – 1pmTHU6/48/7
Royal Palm Beach Branch Library500 Civic Center WayRPB3341111am – 1pmTHU6/48/7
Wellington Branch Library1951 Royal Fern DriveWellington3341411am – 1pmTHU6/48/7
Seagull Academy6250 N Military Trl Ste 101Riviera Beach33407Noon – 2pmTHU6/118/6
CROS Ministries – Lake Worth1325 N A StLake Worth Beach334604:00 – 6pmTHU6/48/6
Acreage Branch Library15801 Orange BlvdLoxahatchee3347011am – 1pmFRI6/58/7
Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches1712 2nd Ave NLake Worth Beach3346011am – 1pmFRI6/57/31
Destiny Fulfilled Summer Camp Lake Park (Family Dev Ctr)1253 10th StLake Park33403Noon – 1pmFRI6/58/7
Youth Empowered to Prosper1104 N Dixie HwyLake Worth Beach33463Noon – 2pmFRI6/57/31

