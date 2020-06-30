Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office URGES Fireworks Safety

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to think about safety as they make plans to celebrate the “Fourth of July.”

Fireworks can result in severe burns, scars, and disfigurement that can last a lifetime. For this reason, residents should abide by Per Florida State Statue 791.08, which states “the only day’s fireworks are allowed to be used without a permit are New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, and Independence Day.

Image taken by FloridaPolitics.com

Due to the thousands of people and animals killed or critically injured by fireworks every year, residents are being advised to proceed with caution. County officials recommend housing pets in an area where they feel safe and are out of harm’s way.

Residents should take the time to check all fence lines and door latches to ensure animals/pets cannot get loose. Make sure fields and stalls are free from hazards for horses, cattle and other animals.

If necessary, residents should be sure to contact a local veterinarian for inquiries about giving horses or other pets a sedative to prevent them from hurting themselves.

County officials want residents to be aware that, “FIREWORKS ARE ILLEGAL TO USE WITHOUT A PERMIT.”

Some examples of restricted fireworks are as follows:

– Common Bottle Rockets

– Launchable Rockets with Stands

– Firecrackers (Rolls)

– M80’s

– M80’s with Mortar

– Standard Fireworks

– Projectile Fireworks

(The above-listed items are only a few common samples that are prohibited for use most of the year.)

– WARNING –

YOU SHOULD NOT SIGN “WAIVERS” in order to purchase fireworks. A “waiver” will not clear you of responsibility should you be caught using illegal fireworks. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing the use of illegal fireworks. Using fireworks illegally is a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

If you are using fireworks on one of the days exempted by law, or using “legal” sparklers, novelties and trick noisemakers there is still a risk of injury. When lit, all fireworks, including sparklers can reach temperatures between 1200-2000 degrees.

Follow these precautions to celebrate safely:

Use fireworks and other novelties on a flat, hard surface. Do not light them on grass.

Be aware of the area where your fireworks are being launched towards, and any hazards present there, such as people or flammable materials.

Use sparklers in an open area. Keep children and pets away from all ignited fireworks. Also keep in mind that livestock such as horses, cows, etc. can also be frightened by fireworks.

Light only one item at a time and never attempt to re-light a dud.

Don’t purchase or use any unwrapped items or items that may have been tampered with.

Keep a fire extinguisher or water hose on hand for emergencies.

Remember: “STAY STRONG, STAY HEALTHY, STAY SAFE!”

Reminder – during extreme drought there is a heightened chance of fires.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wishes you a safe “Fourth of July”