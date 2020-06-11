Palm Beach County Issues Rules for Re-Opening Recreational Activities & Restarting Youth Sports

Palm Beach County has issued Emergency Order Number 2020-11 addressing recreational facilities. to authorize operation of the youth activities (described in Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-131) including youth sports teams and leagues, youth clubs and programs, childcare, summer camps and youth recreation camps.

The County’s order also adjusts the requirements related to boating and marine activities, golf courses, and use of public and private parks. It permits field and lawn sports and other activities with appropriate social distancing measures and limitations on congregating.

Palm Beach County remains in Phase I of the Governor’s reopening plan and leaders are monitoring the number of positive COVID-19 closely.

Safe, smart compliance with the CDC considerations for participation in these activities should be practical and tailored to each sport.

The following is a summary of the changes made by this new order:

Additional Directive on Recreational Facilities and Summary of Changes from PBC Emergency Order 2020-007

Boating and Marine Activity Requirements

Allows dive boats to operate at same capacities as other commercial recreational vessels.

Removes restriction on dive shop retail operations and tank filling.

Establishes a 6’ physical distancing separation requirement for fisherman on piers.

Golf Requirements

Adjusts golf course rules to allow shared cart use where a physical divider is in place between the driver and passenger or where players are wearing masks.

Allows golf instruction for more than one individual if strict social distancing is followed.

Removes arrival time limitation on tee times.

Allows clubhouses to operate at similar maximum capacities as restaurantcapacities identified in prevailing Executive Orders of the Governor.

Allows league, clinic, youth and organized activities to operate with strict socialdistancing guidelines.

Allows caddy services to be provided with strict social distancing measures inplace.

Public Parks, Private Parks and Natural Areas Requirements