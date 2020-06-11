Published On: Thu, Jun 11th, 2020

Palm Beach County Issues Rules for Re-Opening Recreational Activities & Restarting Youth Sports

Palm Beach County has issued Emergency Order Number 2020-11 addressing recreational facilities. to authorize operation of the youth activities (described in Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-131) including youth sports teams and leagues, youth clubs and programs, childcare, summer camps and youth recreation camps.

The County’s order also adjusts the requirements related to boating and marine activities, golf courses, and use of public and private parks. It permits field and lawn sports and other activities with appropriate social distancing measures and limitations on congregating.

Palm Beach County remains in Phase I of the Governor’s reopening plan and leaders are monitoring the number of positive COVID-19 closely.

Safe, smart compliance with the CDC considerations for participation in these activities should be practical and tailored to each sport.

The following is a summary of the changes made by this new order:

Additional Directive on Recreational Facilities and Summary of Changes from PBC Emergency Order 2020-007

Boating and Marine Activity Requirements

  • Allows dive boats to operate at same capacities as other commercial recreational vessels.
  • Removes restriction on dive shop retail operations and tank filling.
  • Establishes a 6’ physical distancing separation requirement for fisherman on piers.

Golf Requirements

  • Adjusts golf course rules to allow shared cart use where a physical divider is in place between the driver and passenger or where players are wearing masks.
  • Allows golf instruction for more than one individual if strict social distancing is followed.
  • Removes arrival time limitation on tee times.
  • Allows clubhouses to operate at similar maximum capacities as restaurantcapacities identified in prevailing Executive Orders of the Governor.
  • Allows league, clinic, youth and organized activities to operate with strict socialdistancing guidelines.
  • Allows caddy services to be provided with strict social distancing measures inplace.

Public Parks, Private Parks and Natural Areas Requirements

  • Authorizes organized youth activities including youth sports teams and leagues, youth clubs and programs, child care, summer camps and youth recreation leagues in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order 20-131.
  • Allows supervised sports facilities with lights to operate after sunset.
  • Allow picnic pavilions serving up to 10 persons to open.
  • Allows field and lawn sports with no more than 50 persons per field including spectators. All players and spectators must maintain 6’ physical distancing.
  • Requires hygiene promotion for field sports. Hand slaps, huddles, shared waterbottles and food sharing are not permitted.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

