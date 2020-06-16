Palm Beach County Holds Off on Reopening Vacation Rentals

A bedroom in an Airbnb in West Palm Beach. Photo by Airbnb.com.

By Destiny Harris

Palm Beach County vacation rentals previously set to open back up Monday, June 15th, have now been paused due to county leader concerns about the increase in COVID -19 cases and hospitalizations in the area.

County leaders are now reconsidering their decision to implement an emergency order, which would allow owners to rent out both vacation and short-term rentals.

In the past two weeks, Palm Beach County surpassed 10 percent positive tests.

Due to multiple factors included but not limited to the coronavirus increasing number of cases, county leaders considered implementing a new decision on Friday.

According to a statement the Palm Beach County website, leaders wrote: “We have had some conversations with the state, including the Florida Surgeon General, about this data and we think it would be prudent to move a little more cautiously on the opening of vacation rentals, delaying the issuance of the emergency order that would allow for the reopening of these types of rentals.”

On Friday local officials made the decision to postpone the reopening of vacation rentals when just 15 percent of intensive care unit beds countywide were available, according to numbers supplied to the county.

The county leaders plan to monitor the health data over the next few days and make a future announcement about the best date to open vacation rentals.