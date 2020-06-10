Palm Beach County has announced Vacation and Short-term Rentals Suspended During the Pandemic May Resume

By Robert S Weinroth

Palm Beach County has announced that vacation and short-term rentals may resume based on adherence to the guidelines which establish industry-wide best practices to ensure guest safety.

According to County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth, “The tourism and hospitality industry is critical to the county’s recovery efforts, especially since these are small business operations. With the recent opening of hotels, opening up these businesses was not only logical but a significant next step.”

The approval was granted by the State of Florida’s Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation (Department) and based on the county’s plan which was submitted to the state and based on published documentation detailing best practices as provided by the CDC, the Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) and the Vacation Rental Housekeeping Professionals.

Further input was received from vacation rentals management companies operating in counties throughout the state, as well as local operators, municipalities and public health officials.

The county established working group which including some of the above-mentioned stakeholders, members of the county’s Reals Association and the Executive Director of VRMA.

For details on vacation and short-term rental guidelines please visit http://discover.pbcgov.org/coronavirus/Pages/default.aspx#.