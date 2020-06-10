Published On: Wed, Jun 10th, 2020

Palm Beach County has announced Vacation and Short-term Rentals Suspended During the Pandemic May Resume

By Robert S Weinroth

Palm Beach County has announced that vacation and short-term rentals may resume based on adherence to the guidelines which establish industry-wide best practices to ensure guest safety.   

According to County Commissioner Robert S Weinroth, “The tourism and hospitality industry is critical to the county’s recovery efforts, especially since these are small business operations.  With the recent opening of hotels, opening up these businesses was not only logical but a significant next step.” 

The approval was granted by the State of Florida’s Dept. of Business and Professional Regulation (Department) and based on the county’s plan which was submitted to the state and based on published documentation detailing best practices as provided by the CDC, the Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) and the Vacation Rental Housekeeping Professionals.   

Further input was received from vacation rentals management companies operating in counties throughout the state, as well as local operators, municipalities and public health officials.  

The county established working group which including some of the above-mentioned stakeholders, members of the county’s Reals Association and the Executive Director of VRMA.  

For details on vacation and short-term rental guidelines please visit http://discover.pbcgov.org/coronavirus/Pages/default.aspx#

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

