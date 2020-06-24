Palm Beach County COVID-19 June 24 Update

The Florida Department of Health reports a total of 109,014 positive COVID-19 cases in Florida with 11,536 cases in Palm Beach County.

COVID-19 cases continue to increase as the county questions their request to move into Phase Two. Palm Beach is in Full Phase One and county commissioners remain hopeful the mandatory mask mandate will allow us to move more safely into Phase Two.

Photo Courtesy of the

Florida Department of Health

Prior to the mask mandate, any facial coverings were a strong recommendation by the county. Now, entering a public indoor space without a mask may result in a civil citation and penalties up to $500.

As of June 22, there were 10,943 positive cases. That is an increase of 593 people in Palm Beach testing positive.

Many county commissioners noted that the positivity rate is a metric they will be carefully monitoring as we move further into reopening. As the positivity rate was averaging around and above 10% each day, this mask mandate is in place to combat it.

The Florida Department of Health recommends washing your hands before and after putting on a mask, having your nose and mouth covered, not touching it in public and washing your mask after each use.

Another concern for the increase in cases would be the potential overwhelming of hospitals and supplies for COVID-19 care. Currently, 1,623 residents are hospitalized in Palm Beach County.