Published On: Mon, Jun 29th, 2020

Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control to Reopen Lobby and Kennels to Public

Beginning Wednesday, July 1st, the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control will reopen the main facility in West Palm Beach. 

Although the shelter has been open and offering limited services to the community, the building has been closed to the public to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 exposure.  With the reopening of the building, all patrons will be required to wear a face covering while on the property and in the building while maintaining safe social distancing. 

The number of family members coming to the facility should be limited to one or two people if possible; this will help reduce risks associated with COVID-19.

Vaccine & Microchip Clinic – No Appointment Required:

·       Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays       2 – 4PM

·       Rabies vaccines, license tags, annual booster vaccines, microchipping

·       Call 561.233.1272 for more information.

·       Days and times of clinic operation are subject to change as needed.

Spay/Neuter Services for Community Cats – Appointment Required:

·       Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

·       Call 561.233.1261 to schedule an appointment.

·       Surgeries will be for Community Cats only.

o   Cats must be in traps. and must be 4 months old or older.

·       Spay/Neuter services for owned pets are still on hold; please contact a private veterinarian.

Pet Adoptions & Fostering – Appointment Required:

All pet adoptions and new foster inquiries are being processed online.

1)    View adoptable animals online at www.pbcgov.com/snap.

2)    Click on the “Adopt Me” icon to submit an application.

3)    Once approved, staff will contact applicant to schedule an appointment.

4)    To foster a pet, please visit: www.pbcgov.com/animal.

Stray Pet Drop-Off – No Appointment Required:

·       Accepting all stray pets from the community (pets who have been found running loose or without an owner)

·       Lost and found pet reports can be submitted online: www.pbcgov.com/snap.

Owner Surrendered Pets – Appointment Required

·       The shelter is not accepting pets surrendered by their owner, with the exception of emergency owner surrenders (death of owner, hospitalization, eviction).

·       For additional resources on how to re-home your pet, please visit the main website.

Main Shelter Location:

7100 Belvedere Rd West Palm Beach FL 33411

West County Shelter in Pahokee remains closed.

General Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday     11AM – 6PM

Saturday                  10AM – 5PM

Sunday                    11AM – 4PM

For additional information, please visit the website, www.pbcgov.com/animal or call 561.233.1200.

