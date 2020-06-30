Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,



In a continuing effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners directed the County Administrator to prepare an order closing all beaches in Palm Beach County over the holiday weekend, beginning Friday, July 3rd through Sunday, July 5th. To view the full order, click here. Broward and Miami-Dade County beaches will also be closed for the same period of time.



We are pleased to announce that through a partnership with the Florida Chamber, we have secured 1,000 cloth facial coverings. These are available to our members on a first requested, first served basis. If your business is in need of facial coverings for your employees or customers, and has not been successful at acquiring them, please contact my Executive Assistant, Fran Perrotta at: [email protected] or 561-395-4433 x227 to place your order. Please understand we are limiting orders to no more than 20 facial coverings per business at this time.



South Palm Beach County’s robust corporate culture has always led the way as shining examples of good corporate citizens. During times of crisis, these companies step up and give even more. Please enjoy these stories from two of our Chamber member corporate headquarter businesses, Office Depot and SBA Communications.



Through Office Depot’s “Beat the Summer Slide” Campaign, it pledged $200,000 to support: YMCA of South Palm Beach County, Golden Bell Education Foundation, Junior Achievement of South Florida, Path to College and United Way of Palm Beach County. Also, Boca-based SBA Communications made a gift of $1 million to the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Keeping the Promise Campaign, to support the current and future needs of the hospital so it can continue to deliver quality healthcare to the community.



The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (BLU-PAC), conducted its interviews with candidates running for the following seats: Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Palm Beach County School Board, District 5 and Boca Raton Beach and Parks District, Seats 3 & 5. All qualified candidates were provided the opportunity to be interviewed by the BLU-PAC Board in consideration for an endorsement and financial support. After a thorough interview and deliberation process, BLU-PAC has endorsed the following candidates: Wendy Sartory Link for Supervisor of Elections, Frank Barbieri for Palm Beach County School Board, District 5, Erin Wright for Boca Raton Beach and Parks District, Seat 3 and Eric Pendergraft for Boca Raton Beach and Parks District, Seat 5. BLU-PAC believes these candidates will represent the Chamber’s mission to promote and sustain economic prosperity in Boca Raton and South Palm Beach County.



The CareerSource Palm Beach County Central Career Center, located at 3400 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, has reopened with limited services. Job seekers will have access to computers, printers, phones and faxes to search for jobs, with a one-hour time limit. For more information, click here. The Belle Glade and Delray Beach centers will remain closed, but still offer virtual services online, by email and phone.

During this past Legislative session, lawmakers filed 3,500 bills. 191 passed and will go into effect on July 1st. Please click here for a summary of bills that will take effect. Additionally, yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the State of Florida’s annual budget. Due to the economic realities brought on by the coronavirus, he slashed $1 billion before signing the final $92.2 billion budget. Click here for a summary of this year’s budget.



VISIT FLORIDA is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 Targeted Marketing Assistance Program. This program offers exclusive benefits to small, minority, rural and agritourism businesses with annual gross revenues of $1,250,000 or less. The program is designed to help small businesses improve their marketing efforts through a variety of benefits that can be activated during the term of the program. The deadline to submit your application is Friday, July 31st. Applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis, as space is limited. Click here to apply.



We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences to help you and your business. Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual experiences:



As we set out to celebrate our nation’s independence, you may have decided to enjoy some of the many hospitality assets right here in our own community. One of those properties is the Boca Raton Resort and Club – one of the premier resort destinations and private club facilities in the world. The resort has been providing guest with an exemplary, world class experience for nearly a century.



The rich history of the Boca Resort, and the impact it has on our community, is largely due to its many great leaders, whose commitment and passion to our community has made a lasting impression. Among this group of distinguished leaders, one stands out who has made such an impact in the community, particularly the non-profit community, that he may have actually set the bar so high – it’s going to be a challenge for anyone to go beyond. That leader is John Tolbert, President & Managing Director of the Boca Raton Resort & Club. John’s philanthropy and dedication to our many community non-profit organizations, including the Chamber’s own Golden Bell Education Foundation, has literally changed – and saved – lives. He has the kind of energy and passion that is marveled. When John Tolbert sets his mind to doing something good – you might as well check that box – because it will be done! All with that endearing smile and humble nature.



You may know that John is leaving his post at the resort and will be celebrating his last 4th of July as President. He is moving on to another great opportunity within the hospitality industry, where others will now be the beneficiaries of John’s amazing talent, boundless energy, and unparalleled creativity. John was set to Chair the Chamber’s Board of Director in a few short years. Unfortunately, the Chamber will miss that opportunity to experience John’s leadership as Chairman. I can speak on behalf of the entire Board of Directors in saying that we were looking forward to that! On a personal note, John has not only provided great leadership on the Chamber Board and Executive Committee, but he has also been a great friend. He doesn’t use the word “no” very often and has always been there for me, the Chamber team, our community and the entire Board of Directors. Thank you for everything JT! Congratulations on your new opportunity. We are going to miss you and hope you always consider Boca – home.



