Local High School Senior Receives Violin from Palm Beach Symphony

As with all graduating seniors, 2020 is not going as planned for Aida Wen. Not only is she missing out on all graduation-related events, the American Heritage Delray student also was serving as a concertmaster in the Youth Orchestra of Palm Beach County.

While the Palm Beach Symphony could not do anything about Wen’s cancelled senior events or her role as a concertmaster, the premier orchestra could provide her with a lifelong gift of music. As part of a program to donate instruments to students nominated by school music programs in Palm Beach County, the Palm Beach Symphony presented the Boynton Beach resident with an upper-level violin made by Dante Paolo Regazzoni in Cortenova, Italy circa 1954. The Symphony receives professional or amateur quality orchestral instruments as donations and then ensures they meet performance standards before presenting them to deserving students.

“We were extremely lucky in that we were able to present Aida with the violin just before the safer at home orders took effect,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “We are happy to provide such a promising student with an instrument that will showcase her talents and nurture her love of music.”

Wen will be taking the violin with her to Northeastern University in Boston where she has been given a scholarship to continue her studies. As a full scholarship student at American Heritage, Wen has also competed as a soloist in Florida Federation at both county and state levels and received superior scores. With a passion for music since the age of five, Wen didn’t begin playing violin until she took an orchestra class in sixth grade. The new violin presented by the Palm Beach Symphony replaces an inexpensive low-quality, unbranded violin that she has played for seven years.

“It is a dream come true to be able to play such a beautiful violin, and as a passionate musician, I will cherish this instrument for the rest of my life,” Wen said. “I am so excited to bring this violin with me as I continue my musical journey, whether playing solos or in orchestras, and I can’t wait to spread the love of music with everyone I meet.”