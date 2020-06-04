Life Time Reopens in Boca Raton

One of the premier health clubs in America is taking a unique approach to reopening

As COVID-19 spread through the U.S., most state and city governments imposed “stay at home” orders on residents to reduce the spread of the virus. In doing so, gyms, fitness centers, and health clubs were ordered to close.

But as the country eases “stay at home” restrictions, many workout and wellness facilities are reopening.

Life Time in Boca Raton is one of the fitness facilities attempting to make working out safe again.

At the start of this month around 100 Life Time clubs across the country were expected to reopen. However, the luxury health club remained adamant that they were not going to reopen if its members did not feel comfortable enough to return.

South Florida has one of the highest concentrations of COVID-19 cases in America, but Life Time Boca Raton general manager, Donna Wright-Everhart, is confident that they have taken the extra steps needed to make getting fit safe.

Wright-Everhart mentions that the precautions put in place reflect the safety guidelines recommended by not only the CDC but local and state health organizations as well.

The safety provisions include heavy, around the clock sanitation of equipment and high-traffic areas by employees and self-sanitation stations scattered throughout the facility.

In addition to increased sanitation procedures, all areas from the fitness floors to the locker rooms will be operating at 50% capacity. Social distancing practices will also be in effect requiring members to stay at least six feet away from each other.

Wright-Everhart also revealed that all amenities are currently available with notable changes to increase safety. Classes will be spaced 30 minutes apart to allow for sanitization, reservations are required for all group fitness classes, and social distancing will be enforced.

Machines and equipment will be limited and set six feet apart with members being instructed to spread out if they get too close together. Basketball will also feature a dramatic change with only one-on-one play allowed.

Masks will not be required by members but employees will be wearing them, as well as undergoing temperature checks prior to each shift.

Life Time locations have begun reopening efforts in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Iowa, Wisconsin, Utah, Ohio, and Kansas.