Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith Attorneys Named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (June 4, 2020) – Lesser Lesser Landy & Smith, one of Florida’s oldest law firms, is pleased to announce that six of the Firm’s attorneys have been named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars, recognizing them as leading lawyers in the State of Florida.

Partners Gary S. Lesser, Joseph B. Landy, Michael S. Smith, and Chad C. Hastings have been recognized as 2020 Supers Lawyers. Each year, less than 5% of the lawyers in the state are selected for this honor. Additionally, attorneys Samuel S. Cohen and Ashley R. Eagle were named Rising Stars, a designation reserved for 2.5% of lawyers in the state who are under 40 and in practice for less than 10 years.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. This selection process includes independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.

