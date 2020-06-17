Legendary Area Girls Lacrosse Coach Named First Female Director on Board

A consistent staple in the South Florida girls lacrosse coaching world for over 20 years, Eileen Cleary Pliske has been named to the Florida Youth Lacrosse Foundation’s Board of Directors, making her the first female to hold this role for the Boca Raton non-profit organization. Pliske is currently the Head Girls Lacrosse Coach at Pine Crest Preparatory School in Fort Lauderdale, a program she has led since 2006. She was officially welcomed as a Florida Youth Lacrosse Foundation Board Member in late 2019.

Pliske began her lacrosse playing career in Freeport, NY, and was named a US Lacrosse Honorable Mention All-American before bringing her talents to Loyola College in Baltimore as a member of the collegiate women’s lacrosse program. It was in Baltimore at Mercy High School, Pliske first got her start coaching as an assistant in 1992. A few years later, the New York native moved south and entered the South Florida coaching world, first in Coral Springs, then at North Broward Prep before finding her current position at Pine Crest.

Under her guidance and leadership, the Pine Crest lacrosse program totally transformed in just five seasons. In her first year at the helm, Pine Crest was District Champions for the first time in school history. This would not be a rare occurrence in the Pliske-era, the Panthers went on to win District titles for the next 12 out of 13 seasons (2006-2012, 2014-2019), including two regional championships.

Pliske’s personal accolades prove her South Florida dominance. She’s been honored as the Sun Sentinel Coach of the Year twice, Miami Herald Coach of the Year four times and US Lacrosse South Florida Chapter Coach of the Year once during her time with the Coral Springs Tomahawks in 2003 and three consecutive times with the Pine Crest program. Her most recent accolade from the Miami Herald came after this past 2019 season, demonstrating her continued success in the sport.

Pliske’s efforts and career were most largely acknowledged in 2011 when she was inducted in the US Lacrosse South Florida Chapter Hall of Fame. She joins 13 other members on the Florida Youth Lacrosse Foundation Board and her connections with girls and women’s programs will be a key asset to the Foundation’s efforts locally and statewide.

About the Florida Youth Lacrosse Foundation

The primary goal of the Foundation is to provide support for youth lacrosse throughout the state of Florida. The non-profit organization encourages the growth of the sport by providing guidance and resources to new or struggling programs. The FYLF has contributed over $500,000 in funds and equipment to eligible youth programs. In addition, the Foundation hosts two nationally recognized events in South Florida, the Florida Lacrosse Classic and Goalie School. For more info, visit our website at: floridalaxclassic.com