Juneteenth 2020 Celebrations Held In Boca Raton and Boyton Beach

Every year Juneteenth, which is also known as “Black Independence Day,” is observed annually across the country to commemorate the end of slavery in America and is especially important for African Americans.

Despite the fact that President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was issued more than two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863, a lack of Union soldiers in the rebel state of Texas made the order difficult to enforce.

Photo by Allevents.in

The recognition of Juneteenth is influential now because of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a policeman knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes in Minneapolis.

Living rooms, parks, and neighborhoods normally filled with cookouts, speeches, and music have now become virtual celebrations due to COVID-19 and are held all over the United States on June 19th, to recognize the liberation of those who had been enslaved.

Today the mayor of Boynton Beach, Mayor Steven Grant led a “Juneteenth Celebration Of Freedom until 2 p.m. at a strip mall on 132 NE 10th Avenue. The festivities include a live DJ along with free food and drinks.

The event is hosted by Chevydtv Foundation Inc. non-profit organization that supports inner-city youth in educational, vocational, and character skills in a safe and nurturing environment since 2019.

According to WPTV, city staffers at the celebration surveyed people on their needs like child care, the Internet, and food.

In addition, a local celebration will be taking place today from noon to 4 p.m. at 200 Ruby St. at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Boca Raton.

The congregation of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a community cookout, a protest, and a virtual group discussion on racial identity, alliance, and activism to discuss Black history.

The virtual group discussion is taking place at 3 p.m. via the conference app WebEX.