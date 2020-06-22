June 22 Palm Beach County COVID-19 Case Updates

There are 100,217 total positive cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of June 22. In Palm Beach County there are 10,943 total positive cases and 468 deaths according to the Florida Department of Health.

Photo Courtesy of the Florida

Department of Health

On June 19 there were 89,748 positive cases across Florida with 10,116 in Palm Beach County.

There were 169 confirmed new cases on June 21 with a 6.1% positivity rate. June 20 had 335 new cases with a 9.7% positivity rate for Palm Beach County.

In Palm Beach County, 14% of those infected require hospitalization and 4% of cases resulted in death according to the Florida Department of Health.

Palm Beach County’s weekly count of Emergency Department complaint and admission data for influenza-like illness and COVID-like illness is increasing.

Photo Courtesy of the Florida

Department of Health

A daily COVID-19 summary for each county is available on the Florida Department of Health website: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/action/report_archive/county/county_reports_latest.pdf

Palm Beach County continues to debate entering Phase Two of reopening and now considers enforcing masks.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Hal Valeche said, “We still don’t have any hard and fast number we’re looking at, but I think the increase in cases, the increase in our ICU utilization have just made us a little more cautious.”