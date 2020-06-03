Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County Thanks Boca Raton Regional Hospital/Baptist Health South Florida Healthcare Heroes with Sweet Treats, Signs & Cheers

Boca Raton, FL – From noon to 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 28, the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, the Jacobson Jewish Community Foundation and the Deborah & Larry D. Silver Center for Jewish Engagement (CJE, a Federation division), showed their deep appreciation and admiration for the staff of Boca Raton Regional Hospital/Baptist Health South Florida (BRRH).

To thank the healthcare heroes for their extraordinary frontline efforts in caring for our community during this challenging time with COVID-19, they teamed up with Hoffman’s Ice Cream to give everyone a sweet treat. As they headed to the Hoffman’s truck packed with 1,200 individual servings, the steady stream of staff from all areas of the hospital were greeted with signs and cheers by some top Federation leadership and staff, who joined BRRH leaders outside.

The ice cream thank you took place right before Shavuot, the Jewish holiday that began that evening, during which dairy treats are traditionally enjoyed.

The day is also part of the Federation’s participation in the international, weeklong Days of Gratitude to help us through these challenging times.

“Our leaders and staff at the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach Countywere thrilled to show our deep appreciation and admiration to the staff of Boca Raton Regional Hospital for their extraordinary frontline efforts in caring for our community during this harrowing time,” said Matthew C. Levin, the Federation’s President & CEO. “Today, and throughout our longtime collaboration on behalf of our community, we could not ask for a more caring hospital partner.”

“We are truly appreciative of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s generosity and support for our healthcare heroes. Kind acts like this show our staff that the entire community is grateful for their hard work,” said Lincoln Mendez, CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. “Our long-standing partnership with the Federation has served as a tremendous benefit to both organizations and we look forward to greater collaborative efforts.”​

The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County was built for moments like these. Throughout its 40-year history, the Federation has supported the community through crisis — whether storm, violence, or virus. It is because of this history, and the funds raised each year through its Annual Campaign, that the Federation was immediately able and positioned to help the growing numbers of those most in need as the coronavirus has impacted the community. Serving Greater Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Highland Beach, today, the Federation is convening and mobilizingwith its partner agenciesto make sure the hungry are fed, children continue to learn, and families throughout the community, including those with special needs, are supported with the resources they depend on.