How two New York-based health providers are fighting COVID-19 in Palm Beach County

The pandemic is causing NYU Langone Health and the Hospital for Special Surgery to remain busy even through the summer

The COVID-19 pandemic has kept New York-based health providers, NYU Langone Health and the Hospital for Special Surgery, busy with patients who have decided to remain in Florida.

NYU Langone Health has two locations in Palm Beach County and is known for serving not only local patients but New Yorkers who come to Florida in the winter and return to New York in the summer.

The state of New York has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in America causing New Yorkers and other visitors from densely populated areas, such as the Northeast, to delay returning home.

According to the Palm Beach Post, NYU Langone is planning to add an endocrinologist, gastroenterologist, and a host of additional doctors to help handle the influx of patients.

To combat the spread of coronavirus, NYU Lagone requires masks to be worn by patients and health care workers. Patients will also be screened for coronavirus symptoms prior to appointments.

The Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) is another New York-based health provider that is fighting the spread of coronavirus in Palm Beach County.

HSS opened its first Florida clinic this February in West Palm Beach but when the pandemic hit utilities that were not emergencies were prohibited.

Now that restrictions are slowly being lifted, HSS plans to reach non-emergency patients virtually and requires patients who are prepping for surgery to get tested for COVID-19.

NYU Lagone has offices in West Palm Beach and Delray Beach, while HSS is set up in West Palm Beach.