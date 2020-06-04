How to Deal with Negative SEO: Common Tips

It is well-known that search results are a competitive market place. While most sites work hard to build their reputation, create content, and attract an audience, other sites can damage all this work by negative SEO. So what is it, how does it work, and how to protect your site from it?

Bad Side of Reference Explosion

Creating a ton of low-quality links is an extremely powerful and effective tactic when it comes to harming someone’s reputation. As a result of such activity, the worst that can happen is that the site falls under the filter. While some services, as linklifting.com, are working hard to create a positive reputation for the website, others are doing vice versa. While some play a quick game, others use much more advanced tactics that are more expensive and cause no less damage.

How to Detect Link Explosion?

Backlinks often come from gambling sites, porn sites, and forums with foreign domains. To control the exact number of backlinks, you can use Google for webmasters or any other service for analyzing links.

A sharp increase in the number of backlinks should attract your attention. If links come from irrelevant sources of low credibility and look spammy, then you are likely to become a victim of negative SEO. Keep in mind that GWT (Google Webmaster Tools) can skip many links, but if the attack has already begun — it will continue soon.

How to Protect Yourself from Such an Attack?

You can’t forbid anyone to put links on your site, either useful or malicious. But you can do your best to minimize damage. Check backlinks regularly, because it’s really important to find them on time until the search engines begin to take them into account.

Use the online tools to manually reject the links you find. Create a list of unwanted references, so when ranking your site, Google will ignore the ones you add to the list. Just be sure not to include useful links.

How Else Can Competitors Harm You?

Any actions that could harm your site in the ranking are considered elements of negative SEO. The most common of them are:

Hacking; Unindexed content theft; Fake reviews and recommendations; Copyright complaints; DDoS attacks, etc.

Remember, if hackers managed to find a vulnerability on your site, they would easily turn it into a source of spam. Constantly monitor that no malicious code has leaked to your site, and if it is detected, delete it immediately. Back up your files and databases regularly to keep them safe.

Negative SEO is not something that you will cope with every day. Besides, sites with very high competition of the fast-money industry are most often subject to such attacks: online casinos, betting sites, etc. However, you can handle everything with a proper approach. So, be conscious and good luck!