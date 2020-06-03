How the FAU classroom will look if classes return this fall

As Florida universities remain closed for the summer, the fall semester is coming up and the Florida Board of Governors must soon decide whether or not campuses will be opening this fall.

Although the fate of universities reopening in the fall has yet to be decided, President of FAU Dr. John Kelly stated that when campuses reopen and students may return to classes, Professors will be teaching with their masks on.

According to WPBF News, while the campuses currently remain closed, returning football players will be allowed back on campus as early as June 8th for training.

The decision on whether or not Florida university campuses will reopen will be finalized by June 23rd, according to WPBF News.