Gov. DeSantis Calls for Schools to Fully Open in August

Back in March, the coronavirus pandemic caused schools to shut down for the safety of both staff and students.

Photo by: Business Insider & Associated Press

However, on Thursday, Gov. DeSantis announced his objective for K-12 schools in Florida to reopen in August at full capacity. It is his understanding that strategies to reopen will ultimately be decided on a local level.

The Florida Department of Education released an official plan which outlines the almost $475 million in state directed education financial backing provided to Florida through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. More than $2 billion in education-related aid was provided through the CARES Act in total.

Gov. DeSantis stated, “In Florida, we’re taking a smart, safe, step-by-step approach to re-opening, and this extensive data driven plan will ensure Florida students, educators, and families have the confidence and support needed to get students back to the classroom, which will in turn allow parents back into the workforce and allow Florida to hit its economic stride.”

Considering the circumstances, reopening strategies and steps will be enforced in order to ensure safety for the students, staff and parents.

According to Boca News Now, recommendations also include student drop-off and pick-up, contact tracing protocol, testing protocol, best practices, and considerations for school buses.

“Reopening Florida’s Schools and the CARES Act” can be viewed here: