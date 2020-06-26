Florida Breaks Record for its Most COVID-19 Cases in One Day

June 26 Update

The state of Florida reached a somber milestone with nearly 9,000 cases reported in a single day. Palm Beach County hit a total of 12,498 positive cases with 654 confirmed new cases on June 25.

Palm Beach County officials believe the mandatory mask mandate will allow the county to move into Phase Two. Yet, Broward County who instated their mask mandate on April 11, is seeing comparable spikes with 750 new cases on June 25. This begs the question, is reopening safe for residents?

According to the Florida Department of Health, 4% of all COVID-19 cases result in death with 14% resulting in hospitalizations, in Palm Beach County.

Photo Courtesy of the Sun Sentinel.

The newest surge in COVID-19 cases can be attributed to younger crowds either not abiding social distancing or not wearing facial coverings.

According to a Sun Sentinel article, Gov. Ron DeSantis said “it’s a continuation of a trend of more infections among people under age 35, those who are unlikely to wind up with serious health issues.”

It is a possibility the real number of COVID-19 cases is much higher than what is being reported.

“Our best estimate right now is that for every case that was reported, there are actually 10 other infections,” according to Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are currently 122,690 positive cases in Florida, a spike of 13,946 from the last Boca Raton Tribune COVID-19 update on June 24.