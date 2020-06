By: Nadia Gordon

Two lucky shoppers hit the jackpot this weekend for the Fantasy 5 Lottery Drawing.

Photo by: Florida Lottery

According to the Florida lottery there were two winners. One lucky shopper bought a winning ticket at the Publix store on NE 5th Avenue in Boca Raton.

The second bought a winning ticket at the Winn Dixie on South Military Trail in Delray Beach.

Both tickets are worth more than $19,000.

The winning numbers were 02-06-08-13-26.